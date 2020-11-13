Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street closes sharply lower, Treasury yields drop as shutdown fears mount

"And you're seeing that in the Treasury yield, the rise in gold prices and the sell-off across the board, in particular small caps and U.S. stocks." On Monday, Pfizer Inc announced the COVID-19 vaccine candidate it developed with German partner BioNTech SE appears to be 90% effective at preventing infection, news that sent equity markets surging worldwide. But new coronavirus infections in the United States and elsewhere are reaching record levels and tightening economic restrictions to contain the spread has dampened the prospect of a near-term end to the global health crisis.

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2020 02:45 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 02:45 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street closes sharply lower, Treasury yields drop as shutdown fears mount

Wall Street dropped in a broad sell-off and U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday as spiking COVID-19 infections raised the probability of a new round of economic shutdowns, and investors grappled with the realization that any potential vaccine remains months away from coming to market. The risk-off sentiment was widespread, with economically-sensitive cyclical stocks and small caps, which rallied on Monday and Tuesday, suffering the steepest declines.

"The sell-off globally is being driven by the sharp spike in new coronavirus cases," said Oliver Pursche, president of Bronson Meadows Capital Management in Fairfield, Connecticut. "And you're seeing that in the Treasury yield, the rise in gold prices and the sell-off across the board, in particular small caps and U.S. stocks." On Monday, Pfizer Inc announced the COVID-19 vaccine candidate it developed with German partner BioNTech SE appears to be 90% effective at preventing infection, news that sent equity markets surging worldwide.

But new coronavirus infections in the United States and elsewhere are reaching record levels and tightening economic restrictions to contain the spread has dampened the prospect of a near-term end to the global health crisis. "You're also seeing a realization that while there was very good news with Pfizer and the vaccine, ... we're a long way from having that vaccine and at least through the end of the year, COVID is going to play a big part in our lives and the economy," Pursche added.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 317.46 points, or 1.08%, to 29,080.17, the S&P 500 lost 35.65 points, or 1.00%, to 3,537.01 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 76.84 points, or 0.65%, to 11,709.59. The surge in new coronavirus infections prompted a retreat of European shares away from eight-month highs, with banks leading the decline, as hopes waned for a quick economic rebound.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.88% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.66%. Emerging market stocks rose 0.15%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.09% higher, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.68%.

U.S. Treasury yields, which can be viewed as a gauge of risk appetite, slumped amid the risk-off mood and economic data that showed U.S. inflation remains tepid. Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 33/32 in price to yield 0.8815%, from 0.989% late on Tuesday.

The 30-year bond last rose 84/32 in price to yield 1.6427%, from 1.76% late on Tuesday. Crude oil prices reversed early gains, snapping a three-day rally on growing doubts over a near-term demand recovery and an unexpected rise in U.S. stockpiles.

U.S. crude fell 0.8% to settle at $41.12 per barrel, while Brent settled at $43.53 per barrel, down 0.6% on the day. The dollar was slightly down against a basket of currencies, reflecting investor caution regarding vaccine expectations amid the latest wave of infections.

The dollar index fell 0.06%, with the euro up 0.25% to $1.1807. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.31% versus the greenback at 105.12 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.3119, down 0.77% on the day.

Risk-off sentiment attracted investors back to gold, which continued to recover some ground that the safe-haven metal lost in Monday's plunge. Spot gold added 0.6% to $1,876.36 an ounce.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto vs Isshiki, more focus on Isshiki’s trouble, Naruto’s death

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Biden win called a 'restoration of sanity' for women's rights

By Matthew Lavietes NEW YORK, Nov 12 Thomson Reuters Foundation - With the election of Kamala Harris as U.S. vice president shattering a glass ceiling for women in political office, supporters are setting their sights on a fresh push for wo...

Pennsylvania officials ask judge to toss Trump lawsuit over election results

Officials in the battleground state of Pennsylvania on Thursday asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit brought by U.S. President Donald Trumps campaign seeking to prevent the state from certifying its presidential election results. In a...

Soccer-Hungary through to Euro 2020 finals after 2-1 win over Iceland

Hungary qualified for the Euro 2020 finals with a thrilling 2-1 comeback win over Iceland thanks to a last-gasp equaliser from Loic Nego and a stoppage-time winner by Dominik Szoboszlai. Hungary will join Portugal, France and Germany in Gro...

Disney revenue better than expected as it starts to climb out of the pandemic

Walt Disney Co on Thursday reported quarterly revenue that was better than Wall Street expected as live sports returned to ESPN and the companys theme parks began recovering from shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic. Overall revenue fe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020