PNG prime minister faces leadership test after allies withdraw support

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape is facing a threat to his leadership after several high-profile government members switched to the parliamentary opposition on Friday, citing growing economic worries facing the indebted Pacific nation.

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2020 11:01 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 10:57 IST
Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape is facing a threat to his leadership after several high-profile government members switched to the parliamentary opposition on Friday, citing growing economic worries facing the indebted Pacific nation. Marape has been in power for just 18 months, after replacing long-serving leader Peter O'Neill in a similar process that involved prominent government ministers switching sides.

Deputy Prime Minister Sam Basil and Foreign Affairs Minister Patrick Pruaitch are among those who withdrew support for the government on Friday, as opponents used their numbers to suspend parliament and start drawing up plans for a vote of no confidence that could oust Marape. Marape said in a Facebook post that he would not be easily removed.

"It's not over until it's over, leadership has its moments," he said. Marape has used his leadership to put some of the world's biggest resource companies on notice over a perceived lack of wealth flowing from their projects back to communities.

He has pledged to turn the South Pacific archipelago into the "richest black Christian nation" on earth and has battled to secure a larger stake in resource projects for the state that has led to delays in development. Papua New Guinea (PNG) has been weighed down by dire levels of debt built up over many years, made worse by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Member of parliament Charles Abel, a former deputy prime minister and treasurer, said there were concerns over the state of finances. "There is deep concern about the way the economy is being managed, the escalating debt, erosion of the independence of the central bank, stalled projects, loss of jobs, anti-investment rhetoric, lack of consultation, unconstitutional laws bypassing landowners and provincial governments," he told Reuters.

Opposing sides will use the coming days to try to drum up support as parliamentary procedures won't allow for an immediate vote to remove a leader. Several large mining and oil and gas companies have projects in PNG, including Exxon Mobil Corp and Newcrest .

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was due to meet Marape in PNG next week.





