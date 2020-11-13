Left Menu
Both the indexes are tracking their best week since June 5 after U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine was 90% effective. In company news, Premier Inn owner Whitbread Plc jumped 2.9% to the top of the FTSE 100 index after Barclays upgraded the stock to "overweight".

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2020 14:02 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 13:47 IST
Energy stocks, stronger pound drag FTSE 100 lower as virus worries remain
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

London's FTSE 100 slipped on Friday as concerns about a jump in COVID-19 infections hit energy stocks and a stronger pound pressured exporters, although the index was still set for its best weekly run since June on hopes of an effective vaccine. The commodity-heavy index fell 0.9%, with energy and bank stocks being among the biggest decliners.

The domestically-focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index lost 0.6%, even as a media report said finance minister Rishi Sunak was preparing a further multibillion-pound giveaway to spur consumer spending. Both the indexes are tracking their best week since June 5 after U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine was 90% effective.

In company news, Premier Inn owner Whitbread Plc jumped 2.9% to the top of the FTSE 100 index after Barclays upgraded the stock to "overweight".

Also Read: UK's deep liquid capital markets can help India's infrastructure needs: Rishi Sunak

