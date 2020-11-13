Left Menu
NTPC develops geo-polymer aggregates from fly ash

The NTPC's research project on production of geo-polymer coarse aggregates from fly ash has met the statutory parameters of Indian standards and was confirmed by the National Council for Cement and Building Materials (NCCBM). The NTPC has successfully developed geo-polymer coarse aggregates as a replacement to natural aggregates.

State-run power giant NTPC on Friday said it has developed geo-polymer aggregates from fly ash, which stands on statutory parameters of Indian standards. Aggregates are commonly used in civil engineering projects to stabilise terrain.

"NTPC Ltd has successfully developed geo-polymer coarse aggregate from fly ash. The development will help in replacing natural aggregates, reducing the impact on environment," a company statement said. The NTPC's research project on production of geo-polymer coarse aggregates from fly ash has met the statutory parameters of Indian standards and was confirmed by the National Council for Cement and Building Materials (NCCBM).

The NTPC has successfully developed geo-polymer coarse aggregates as a replacement to natural aggregates. The technical parameters as per Indian standards for its suitability to use in concrete works were tested by the NCCBM, Hyderabad and the results are in acceptable range. The development is the NTPC's R&D achievement in expanding the horizon in ash utilisation.

India's demand for these aggregates touches close to 2,000 million metric tonnes mark every year. The aggregate developed by the NTPC from fly ash will help in meeting the demand to a great extent and also reduce the impact on environment caused by natural aggregates which require quarrying of natural stone. In India, every year, approximately 258 million tonnes of ash is produced by the coal-fired thermal power plants. Out of this, around 78 per cent of the ash is utilised and the balance remains unutilised in ash dykes. The NTPC is exploring alternate ways to utilise the remaining ash which includes the current research project to generate aggregates using more than 90 per cent ash.

The geo-polymer aggregates find its extensive usage in construction industry turning the ash eco-friendly. These aggregates are extremely environment friendly and do not require any cement for application in concrete where the fly ash based Geo-polymer mortar acts as the binding agent. The geo-polymer aggregate will help in reducing carbon emission and has great potential for reduction of water consumption.

