IKEA Foundation partners with GAME to support entrepreneurship

IKEA Foundation has partnered with Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship to support its mission to inspire job seekers to become job creators. The partnership with IKEA Foundation will further the effort to build model "lighthouses" in Punjab and Karnataka by infusing all of the elements through local accelerator programs where existing entrepreneurs experience dramatic growth and then act as role models to make entrepreneurship aspirational for young people, GAME stated. Ravi Venkatesan, Founder, Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME) and UNICEF Special Representative for Young People & Innovation said, "We expect our accelerator programs in Ludhiana and Bengaluru to help entrepreneurs break away from the shackles of economic constraints, innovate and adapt and importantly to spark off a spirit of entrepreneurship. "IKEA Foundation's investment helps us get one step closer to our audacious goal of creating an ecosystem which results in 10 million entrepreneurs creating 50 million jobs by 2030." Per Heggenes, CEO, IKEA Foundation said, "We are delighted that our partnership with GAME will provide entrepreneurs with the tools and resources they need to succeed, so they can be changemakers in their communities. Together, GAME and the IKEA Foundation will nurture and grow a thriving enterprise sector in India that provides decent employment for millions of young people, enabling them to afford a better life."