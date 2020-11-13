Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cubans frustrated as dollar shops only accessible to some

Cash-strapped Cuba is opening more foreign currency outlets selling food, personal hygiene products, electrical appliances and other items in short supply, irritating locals who are paid in pesos.

Reuters | Havana | Updated: 13-11-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 19:15 IST
Cubans frustrated as dollar shops only accessible to some

Cash-strapped Cuba is opening more foreign currency outlets selling food, personal hygiene products, electrical appliances and other items in short supply, irritating locals who are paid in pesos. Battered by U.S. sanctions, the pandemic and an unwieldy state-dominated economy, Communist authorities say it is a temporary measure as the peso is worthless abroad and it has no tradable currency to import the goods.

The stores are exacerbating the divide between haves and have-nots that emerged after the fall of the island's former benefactor, the Soviet Union. Those with access to dollars and other foreign currencies through remittances, tourism and some non-state activities are forging ahead economically.

"This is a situation that life has forced on us to keep a certain level of supply in the market," Economy Minister Alejandro Gil said during a television appearance. "It is transitory and our future is ... that all transactions in the country are in Cuban pesos," he added.

That provided no solace for Manuel Torres, who works for a state bakery that sells rationed, subsidized bread in Havana. "With 315 Cuban pesos a month, which is three dollars, what are you going to buy?" he asked, angrily waving a fistful of pesos in the air.

The country purchases more than 60% of the food it consumes abroad along with the parts and ingredients for almost everything else it produces. Analysts expect the economy to decline around 8% this year after stagnating in 2019, and foreign trade to slump 30%.

Long queues are common as residents seek basic goods, including at the dollar shops. The shops first emerged in Cuba in 1994, were switched to a local convertible peso pegged at 24 pesos to the dollar in 2004, and then began to appear again last year.

Experts estimate some 40% of the population of 11.2 million receives remittances from overseas, while the pandemic has shuttered tourism and many private businesses linked to the sector. The state is short of dollars to exchange for pesos, driving up the informal rate to 50 pesos or more to the dollar.

The government also has few dollars to trade for the convertible peso, which is expected to be eliminated by the end of the year. They are now trading for as much as two to the dollar on the informal market, twice as much as in 2019. David Pereira, who was at a local bank opening a dollar debit card account, said he needed to buy personal hygiene products which were only being sold in tradeable money but he did not have enough.

"How do I get it? That is my question and no one can answer it. How do I obtain that product that is in a currency to which I do not have access?"

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-First trans U.S. state senator wants to make a difference, not history

By Matthew Lavietes NEW YORK, Nov 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - LGBT activist Sarah McBride hopes her election as the United States highest-ranking transgender lawmaker will send a reassuring message to young LGBT Americans that they are ...

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rises for first time in four months

Deforestation in Brazils Amazon increased in October for the first time in four months, government data showed on Friday, as destruction of the worlds largest rainforest remains high under right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro. In October, de...

G20 strikes historic debt pact to help poorer states hit by COVID

G20 countries have agreed for the first time on a common framework for restructuring government debt, in anticipation of the coronavirus crisis leaving some poorer nations struggling to pay and in need of relief.With the COVID-19 pandemic s...

Indian, Nepali scholars discuss Ayurveda for COVID-19

Nearly 200 people from India and Nepal participated in a webinar organised by the Indian embassy here to discuss benefits and growing popularity of Ayurveda amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Embassy of India in association with Ayurveda Campu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020