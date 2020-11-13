Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi suspends Anugrah Stock & Broking till completion of proceedings

Teji Mandi Analytics is registered with NSE as an authorised person of ASBPL while Om Sri Sai Investments is a sister concern of ASBPL. Stock exchanges have been directed to expedite the proceedings to declare ASBPL as a defaulter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 19:50 IST
Sebi suspends Anugrah Stock & Broking till completion of proceedings

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday suspended Anugrah Stock & Broking Pvt Ltd (ASBPL) till the completion of enquiry proceedings, after finding it in violation of several market norms. The matter pertains to involvement of ASBPL in activities other than securities, collecting funds from clients under assured return schemes, misappropriation of clients' funds and securities, among others.

The firm is a registered stock broker and depository participant. In addition, the regulator also passed directions against the directors of ASBPL, Teji Mandi Analytics, its directors and Om Sri Sai Investments. Teji Mandi Analytics is registered with NSE as an authorised person of ASBPL while Om Sri Sai Investments is a sister concern of ASBPL.

Stock exchanges have been directed to expedite the proceedings to declare ASBPL as a defaulter. Based on market intelligence about ASBPL being involved in business or activities other than securities and collecting funds from clients under assured return schemes, Sebi advised NSE to appoint a forensic auditor.

The findings of forensic audit report submitted by NSE included misstatement about debtors and creditors, shortfall of client funds and client securities, payments made to clients having running debit balance and discrepancies in maintenance of records, among others. Post disablement of the firm's trading terminals by NSE in August 2020, Sebi has received 2,352 complaints under the Sebi Complaints Redress System as on November 11, 2020, Sebi noted.

Therefore, Sebi found the firm to be in "prima facie" violation of various market norms and the regulator's circulars. Sebi has thus suspended ASBPL till the conclusion of proceedings.

Till the completion of proceedings ASBPL, its directors-- Paresh Mulji Kariya and Sadhana Paresh Kariya, Teji  Mandi Anlytics Pvt Ltd, its directors-- Anil Gopal Gandhi and Riddhi Kalapi Shah-- and Om Sri Sai Investments have been directed not to dispose of or alienate any assets except with the prior permission of NSE. The direction is also subject to the direction given by the Bombay High Court. ASBPL, its directors and Om Sri Sai Investments are prohibited from providing any unregistered portfolio management services.

The regulator passed many other directions subject to several conditions. The proceedings have been initiated against all the entities. Sebi noted that various investors have approached the Bombay High Court seeking relief against ASBPL. The High Court through its order in September 2020 appointed a receiver for the properties of ASBPL.

NSE had issued a show cause notice to Anugrah in July based on the preliminary findings of the forensic audit report, for potentially receiving nearly Rs 165 crore in relation to derivative advisory services from its clients promising assured returns, shortfall of client funds, incorrect reporting of margin, among others. NSE also withdrew the trading rights of ASBPL in all segments. The firm also failed to deposit Rs 165 crore as directed by the Securities Appellate Tribunal in August.

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-First trans U.S. state senator wants to make a difference, not history

By Matthew Lavietes NEW YORK, Nov 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - LGBT activist Sarah McBride hopes her election as the United States highest-ranking transgender lawmaker will send a reassuring message to young LGBT Americans that they are ...

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rises for first time in four months

Deforestation in Brazils Amazon increased in October for the first time in four months, government data showed on Friday, as destruction of the worlds largest rainforest remains high under right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro. In October, de...

G20 strikes historic debt pact to help poorer states hit by COVID

G20 countries have agreed for the first time on a common framework for restructuring government debt, in anticipation of the coronavirus crisis leaving some poorer nations struggling to pay and in need of relief.With the COVID-19 pandemic s...

Indian, Nepali scholars discuss Ayurveda for COVID-19

Nearly 200 people from India and Nepal participated in a webinar organised by the Indian embassy here to discuss benefits and growing popularity of Ayurveda amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Embassy of India in association with Ayurveda Campu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020