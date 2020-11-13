MP: 10 killed, 20 injured as van overturns in Shivpuri

Ten people, includingthree women, were killed and 20 injured on Friday when theirpick-up van overturned near Pohri in Shivpuri district ofMadhya Pradesh, a senior police official said

The incident took place around 7.15 pm when the groupwas returning to their village Dodi from Unawad in Sheopurdistrict after attending a religious program, ShivpuriSuperintendent of Police Rajesh Singh Chandel told PTI

"Six persons died on the spot," he said, addingthat the injured were rushed to Pohri and Shivpuri districthospitals.