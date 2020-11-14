Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump names O'Brien as Special Envoy to US-ASEAN summit, EAS

The virtual summit on Saturday will be chaired by Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc, and will see participation from all the 18 EAS countries. Apart from the 10 ASEAN member states, the East Asia Summit includes India, China, Japan, Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the US and Russia..

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-11-2020 09:22 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 09:22 IST
Trump names O'Brien as Special Envoy to US-ASEAN summit, EAS

US President Donald Trump has named National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien as his special envoy to the US-ASEAN Summit and the East Asia Summit. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Friday said, "President Donald J Trump announced the United States participation in the United States-Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit on November 13 and the East Asia Summit on November 14 in Hanoi, Vietnam." "President Trump named Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs Robert C O’Brien as his Special Envoy to both Summits. Ambassador O’Brien will reaffirm the commitment of the United States to prosperity and security in the Indo-Pacific during virtual remarks,” she said.

The US, McEnany said, is pleased to mark the 5th anniversary of the US-ASEAN strategic partnership. The ASEAN is considered one of the most influential groupings in the region, and India and several other countries including the US, China, Japan and Australia are its dialogue partners. "The United States has long been a friend to ASEAN, and ASEAN remains central to President Trump’s vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific," McEnany said.

The virtual ASEAN summit, which kicked-off on Thursday, is taking place amid China's aggressive behaviour in the disputed South China Sea. A number of ASEAN countries have territorial disputes with China in the South China Sea. The 10 member countries of ASEAN are Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia.

The East Asia Summit (EAS) is the premier forum in the Asia-Pacific region to deal with issues relating security and defence. Since its inception in 2005, it has played a significant role in the strategic, geopolitical and economic evolution of East Asia. The virtual summit on Saturday will be chaired by Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc, and will see participation from all the 18 EAS countries.

Apart from the 10 ASEAN member states, the East Asia Summit includes India, China, Japan, Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the US and Russia..

TRENDING

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 4G feature phones with WhatsApp, Google Assistant launched

Entertainment News Round: Marvel's 'WandaVision' debut on Disney+ delayed until January; Opera singer serenades Paris in second lockdown and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 1 recap, men’s landing evidence, gold discovery

Gmail users can now pin conversations in Google Chat

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Johnson, Thomas part of 4-way share atop Masters leaderboard

A long day in the small window of daylight that comes with a Masters in November didnt settle anything except that Dustin Johnson is playing like the No. 1 player and Justin Thomas has finally figured out Augusta National. They were among f...

US pitches for free and open Indo-Pacific in ASEAN Summit

US National Security Advisor Robert OBrien has pitched for a free and open Indo-Pacific, a strategic region that has witnessed renewed global focus in view of Chinas expansionist behaviour. Addressing the US-ASEAN virtual summit on Friday, ...

MLS plans to start 2021 season on time, play full schedule

Major League Soccer intends to open its 2021 season as planned in early March but will remain nimble because of the coronavirus. The league plans to play an entire regular season while working around the international calendar, which was ma...

Rugby-Hogg says Scotland hoping to emulate soccer team and inspire nation

Scotland captain Stuart Hogg has said the team will head into Saturdays Autumn Nations Cup clash against Italy in Florence hoping to inspire the nation like their soccer counterparts. Scotlands soccer team qualified for the European Champio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020