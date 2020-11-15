Left Menu
Development News Edition

Northern India chokes on toxic smog day after Diwali festival

Hundreds of millions of Indians in north India woke up on Sunday to toxic air following Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, after many revellers defied bans on using firecrackers to celebrate. The capital New Delhi was blanked with a thick haze, with the average pollution level in the capital over 9 times what is considered safe by the World Health Organization.

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2020 10:48 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 10:48 IST
Northern India chokes on toxic smog day after Diwali festival

Hundreds of millions of Indians in north India woke up on Sunday to toxic air following Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, after many revellers defied bans on using firecrackers to celebrate.

The capital New Delhi was blanked with a thick haze, with the average pollution level in the capital over 9 times what is considered safe by the World Health Organization. Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had banned use and sale of firecrackers ahead of Diwali, but the policy has been difficult to implement.

Residents in the capital let off huge amounts of fireworks to celebrate the festival well into the early hours of Sunday morning. The city's air pollution typically worsens in October and November due to farmers burning agricultural waste, along with coal-fired power plants in surrounding states, traffic fumes and windless days.

The raging coronavirus epidemic, with more than 400,000 confirmed cases in the city of 20 million, has also heightened alarm over the health hazard posed by the choking smog, with doctors warning of a sharp increase in respiratory illnesses. Cities in the states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar and New Delhi - which have already been suffering from some of the worst air in the world - saw even higher levels of pollution than on the morning after Diwali last year, government data analyzed by Reuters showed.

An average of air quality indices measured at different places within the major cities in these states was higher than last year, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board. Some Hindus on Twitter condemned activists and celebrities who advocated against using fircrackers, saying it was an attack on their religious freedom.

"Are you realizing how all of India, all places stood up in defiance against the cracker ban? It's like a form of Hindu- freedom battle cry," Tarun Vijay, a senior leader from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party tweeted late on Saturday.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

Czech Republic reports 7,357 new coronavirus cases, deaths rise by 171

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Sylvester Stallone joins 'The Suicide Squad', confirms James Gunn

Hollywood heavyweight Sylvester Stallone is now a part of the cast of The Suicide Squad, director James Gunn has confirmed. The project is being branded as a relaunch of the 2016s Suicide Squad, which followed the adventures of a team of DC...

Asia forms world's biggest trade bloc, a China-backed group excluding U.S.

Fifteen Asia-Pacific economies formed the worlds largest free trade bloc on Sunday, a China-backed deal that excludes the United States, which had left a rival Asia-Pacific grouping under President Donald Trump.The signing of the Regional C...

Maha: Spurned lover attacks woman's house with stones

A 22-year-old man pelted stones at the house of a woman in Maharashtras Thane district after she refused his marriage proposal, police said on Sunday. The accused, a resident of Kalher village, went to the womans house in neighbouring Kashe...

‘Darkwing Duck’ reboot in development at Disney Plus

Disney is working on a reboot of its popular animation series Darkwing DuckAccording to Variety, no writer is currently attached to the project. The reboot will premiere on the studios streaming service Disney Plus. It will be executive ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020