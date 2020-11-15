Left Menu
Development News Edition

No decision so far on reopening monuments in Maha: Minister

The Maharashtra government has not taken a decision so far on reopening monuments for tourists, Minister of State for Tourism Aditi Tatkare said on Sunday. A decision on opening tourist sites is yet not taken." Aurangabad Collector Sunil Chavan said he has met several people who are dependent on tourism for their bread and butter.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 15-11-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 14:18 IST
No decision so far on reopening monuments in Maha: Minister

The Maharashtra government has not taken a decision so far on reopening monuments for tourists, Minister of State for Tourism Aditi Tatkare said on Sunday. An association of tourist guides in Aurangabad on Friday wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, demanding that monuments, like the world famous Ajanta and Ellora caves and others, here be reopened for visitors as the shutdown due to COVID-19 has brought many to the brink of "starvation".

When contacted, Aditi Tatkare told PTI, "I will not be able to say anything about this as this is a decision of the chief minister. A decision on opening tourist sites is yet not taken." Aurangabad Collector Sunil Chavan said he has met several people who are dependent on tourism for their bread and butter. "They are facing problems trouble and even the hotel industry here has demanded that monuments be reopened. The district administration is preparing a proposal for this and it will be sent to the state government," he said.

The Archeological Survey of India's (ASI) Aurangabad circle is also planning to write to the state government over the issue. "We are prepared for reopening the monuments and permission of the state is awaited. Our office will write a letter to the state government soon," an ASI official here said.

After the state government's decision to open religious places of worship, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul- Muslimeen (AIMIM) Lok Sabha member from Aurangabad Imtiaz Jaleel in a tweet on Saturday said he hopes now the government takes a decision to open all historical places. "People go out to travel but not doing so since all monuments shut. Again illogical.! Its having major impact on travel and hotel industry," he tweeted.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases and deaths rise sharply in France; UK reports 26,860 new COVID cases on Saturday, 462 deaths and more

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Brexit talks must have breakthrough this week -British minister

Brexit talks must make progress this week ahead of the end-of-year expiry of Britains transition deal with the European Union, the countrys environment secretary George Eustice said.This needs to be a week when things move, when we break th...

Fire breaks out in two commercial buildings in Ambala

A major fire broke out in two multi-storey commercial buildings located on Shukul Kund Road in Ambala city causing loss to property, officials said on Sunday. The shops in the buildings dealt with wedding materials.The fire was noticed arou...

Delhi records 95 COVID-19 deaths; 3,235 new cases take cumulative count to 4.85 lakh: Authorities.

Delhi records 95 COVID-19 deaths&#160;3,235 new cases take cumulative count to 4.85 lakh Authorities....

Kohli is "a very powerful guy in world cricket": Taylor

Virat Kohli is a very powerful guy in world cricket who can perform both the roles of an aggressive cricketer and a statesman with great aplomb, feels former Australian captain Mark Taylor. The talismanic Indian skipper has grown in stature...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020