Number of refugees fleeing Ethiopia to Sudan surpasses 20,000- UN

Reuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 15-11-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 16:41 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The number of people who have fled into Sudan from the conflict in northern Ethiopia has risen to at least 20,000, the U.N. refugee agency said on Sunday. More than 12,500 crossed at Hamdayat and nearly 7,500 to the south at al-Luqdi between Nov. 7-14, according to UNHCR data.

Local and U.N. agencies are trying to assist the refugees, who have been arriving in growing numbers with few possessions or provisions.

