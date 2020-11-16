Left Menu
Development News Edition

ZOOM Health launches NZ$3m Snowball Effect capital offer to grow business

Founded in 2017 by Managing Director David Taylor (ex-Radiant Health MD), ZOOM Health is dubbed the ‘Uber Eats’ of prescriptions, delivering medicines direct to your door.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2020 08:32 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 08:32 IST
ZOOM Health launches NZ$3m Snowball Effect capital offer to grow business
David Taylor says that whilst COVID-19 increased the need for direct to door prescription medicine deliveries, the demand was already high before the pandemic hit, particularly amongst low socio-economic communities. Image Credit: ANI

Technologically enabled virtual pharmacy start-up, ZOOM Health has today launched a public capital offer of up to NZ$3m through private equity marketplace Snowball Effect to help rapidly grow the business.

Founded in 2017 by Managing Director David Taylor (ex-Radiant Health MD), ZOOM Health is dubbed the 'Uber Eats' of prescriptions, delivering medicines direct to your door. In collaboration with its associated company ZOOM Pharmacy, (which provides a pharmacy service directly to patients), ZOOM Health is designed for all patients, especially those that take four or more medicines each day, and those who may find it difficult to get to a physical pharmacy regularly.

David Taylor says that whilst COVID-19 increased the need for direct to door prescription medicine deliveries, the demand was already high before the pandemic hit, particularly amongst low socio-economic communities.

"One of the biggest challenges facing the medical industry is how well patients take their prescribed medication, otherwise known as medication adherence. Approximately a third of people do not pick up their medicine from a pharmacy, and those that do, a third of them do not take them properly.

"Whilst I've worked in this industry for a long time, there's been little to no innovation in the prescribing and dispensing of medicines in New Zealand. We saw an opportunity to provide a medication adherence service that was more convenient and efficient for all patients by literally bringing the pharmacy to them, this is how ZOOM was born.

"Patients are at the heart of everything we do. We're committed to getting people to take their prescribed medicines correctly and regularly, to avoid increased health complications, fewer hospital admissions and costs to our healthcare system, by utilising the latest technology to improve patient outcomes," concludes Taylor.

ZOOM Health is seeking to raise capital to fund its growth strategy and scale up its operation. This includes enabling the health IT company to increase scale in the New Zealand market and explore plans to expand to Australia and further abroad.

ZOOM Health's success to date includes contracts with 10 large District Health Boards (DHBs) and a 95 percent customer retention rate after six months of using the service.

Snowball Effect co-founder and CEO Simeon Burnett say there is significant market interest in the ZOOM investment opportunity.

"We have seen offshore that the online pharmacy sector has grown significantly, led by companies such as PillPack (which was acquired by Amazon), who have also developed an online patient-centred (rather than pharmacy centred) healthcare service. ZOOM has been able to demonstrate the kind of growth which certainly makes it an interesting investment option for investors who wish to get exposure to this space," adds Burnett.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases in France; North Dakota becomes 35th state and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-De Bruyne in talks to extend Man City contract beyond 2023

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has said he is in discussions with the Premier League club regarding a contract extension. The Belgian internationals current deal expires in 2023 but the 29-year-old, who joined City from German s...

WRAPUP 1-China's factory output beats forecasts as Asia shakes off COVID slump

Chinas factory output rose faster-than-expected in October and retail sales continued to recover albeit at a slower-than-forecast pace, as the worlds second-largest economy emerged from its COVID-19 slump. Industrial output climbed 6.9 in O...

Fidelity Life deploys new PureCloud telephony solution

New Zealands largest locally-owned life insurer, Fidelity Life, has successfully deployed a new PureCloud telephony solution that will ultimately help the company deliver an improved experience for its customers and independent financial ad...

Taiwan talks up trans-Pacific trade pact after exclusion from new deal

Trade-dependent Taiwan has made relatively good progress towards joining the revamped version of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, but it is awaiting clearer rules on membership, the islands chief trade negotiator said on Monday. While a membe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020