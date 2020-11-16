Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eight killed as bus falls into gorge in Pak

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 16-11-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 15:04 IST
Eight killed as bus falls into gorge in Pak
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

At least eight people were killed and eleven others injured after a passenger bus on Monday skidded off a mountain road and fell into a gorge in northwest Pakistan. The bus was on way to Hazrat Kaka Sahib shrine in Nowshera district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when it fell from a mountain road after its brake failed while saving another vehicle coming from the opposite direction, police said.

The eight deceased included two women and a child, police said.

The injured have been admitted to Qazi Hussain Ahmed Medical complex and are stated to be in stable condition.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases in France; North Dakota becomes 35th state and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

After congratulating Biden, France's Macron sees Trump envoy

French President Emmanuel Macron faced the potentially uncomfortable position Monday of meeting US President Donald Trumps top diplomat, having already congratulated President-elect Joe Biden for his election victory. Neither side said much...

IOC's Bach says Tokyo bid payments to former Dentsu exec did not break rules

International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach said on Monday no IOC rules were infringed by payments in 2013 and 2014 totalling more than 8 million from the Tokyo Olympic bid committee to an executive of the Tokyo organising committee. ...

Ghana and African Development Bank sign MoU for 2021 Annual Meetings

We promise to champion African excellence and deliver a befitting event. We will leave no stone unturned to ensure that this is a seminal event. Kenneth Ofori-AttaI would like to assure you of the Banks full commitment and availability to ...

Summary revision of photo electoral rolls of begins

Collector of Puducherry T Arun, who is the District Election Officer, released draft photo electoral rolls relating to the Assembly segments in the Union Territory on Monday. He distributed copies of the electoral rolls to representatives o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020