Eight killed as bus falls into gorge in Pak

At least eight people were killed and eleven others injured after a passenger bus on Monday skidded off a mountain road and fell into a gorge in northwest Pakistan. The bus was on way to Hazrat Kaka Sahib shrine in Nowshera district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when it fell from a mountain road after its brake failed while saving another vehicle coming from the opposite direction, police said.

The eight deceased included two women and a child, police said.

The injured have been admitted to Qazi Hussain Ahmed Medical complex and are stated to be in stable condition.