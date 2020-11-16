Left Menu
Development News Edition

It may already be too late for Brexit trade deal - EU official

A senior EU official said on Monday it "may be too late already" to put in place any trade deal with Britain before its informal membership of the European Union expires at the end of this year if Brexit negotiators seal a deal this week or next. Ireland, the EU state most exposed to Britain's exit from the EU, said earlier in the day that Britain and the bloc had up to 10 days to unlock talks to prevent sudden tariffs and quotas from eating into an estimated trillion dollars worth of annual trade in just over six weeks.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 17:13 IST
It may already be too late for Brexit trade deal - EU official

A senior EU official said on Monday it "may be too late already" to put in place any trade deal with Britain before its informal membership of the European Union expires at the end of this year if Brexit negotiators seal a deal this week or next.

Ireland, the EU state most exposed to Britain's exit from the EU, said earlier in the day that Britain and the bloc had up to 10 days to unlock talks to prevent sudden tariffs and quotas from eating into an estimated trillion dollars worth of annual trade in just over six weeks. "They haven't quite reached where they had hoped to be," one of EU diplomats following Brexit said as talks between the bloc's negotiator Michel Barnier and his UK counterpart, David Frost, resumed in Brussels.

A senior EU diplomat, also speaking under condition of anonymity, added: "Britain has choices to make." A third EU diplomatic source said: "One cannot say things haven't moved, since the negotiators are writing a legal text together. So there is some movement. But also way to go still."

"The (issues of) level playing field, governance and fisheries are pending. As are serious decisions to be taken by the UK." While Brexit negotiators were still looking for mutually acceptable solutions to the three most contentious issues, the senior EU official said it might already be too late for the necessary ratification by the European Parliament even if Brexit negotiators nail down a deal this week or next.

"It's getting terribly late and may be too late already," said the official, adding that the 27-nation EU would decide next steps once Barnier and Frost produce a deal, if at all. UPHEAVAL IN JOHNSON'S CIRCLE

The European Parliament has previously said it could give the necessary consent at its last plenary meeting scheduled for this year on Dec. 15-16 - if the lawmakers received a finished text of a trade treaty on Monday at the latest. "We remain determined, patient, respectful. We want our future cooperation to be open but fair in all areas," Barnier said on Monday as he resumed talks with Frost.

EU sources also wondered if the upheaval this month in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's inner circle - in which his top adviser and Brexit mastermind Dominic Cummings was ousted - was distracting London's attention. This, they said, may be making it harder for Frost to know exactly how far he could go towards a compromise to clinch a deal. Johnson's Downing Street office said there had been no change to its Brexit strategy after Cummings' departure, and it reiterated its uncompromising line in a statement on Monday.

"The Prime Minister has been clear that we will not accept any proposals in the negotiations that undermine our status as a sovereign, independent country and if the EU don't respect the sovereignty of the UK we will leave on Australian terms and the Prime Minister is confident that we will prosper," it said. Unlike Britain's current free-trade arrangements, Australia's trading terms with the EU include costly barriers such as quotas and tariffs.

The 27 national EU leaders will hold a videoconference on Thursday to discuss their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Should no Brexit agreement transpire by then, they are expected to focus again on preparations for a chaotic breakdown in trade at the end of 2020 when Britain's continued participation in the EU customs union and single market ends.

Should they fail to overcome their differences, the economic fallout would worsen the recession already wrought on Britain and the EU by the coronavirus pandemic this year.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Oil moves higher on latest COVID-19 vaccine progress

Oil prices climbed on Monday, recouping some losses from the previous session after U.S. company Moderna Inc said its experimental vaccine was 94.5 effective in preventing COVID-19.Brent crude futures for January were up 1.48, or 3.5, to 44...

Sara Ali Khan pens down sweet note for brother Ibrahim on Bhai Dooj: 'Missing you my Iggy Potter '

Wishing all the brothers and sisters on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan shared pictures with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan dressed in traditional attire. The Kedarnath star treated her fans to a couple of adorable picture...

Hungary to veto EU budget and recovery plan in major snag for bloc

Hungary will veto the European Unions 2021-27 budget and its COVID recovery scheme if access to funds is made conditional on governments adherence to the rule of law, a move which a senior EU official warned could create havoc within the bl...

Polish cardinal accused of sexual abuse dies aged 97

A Polish cardinal who was accused of sexually abusing a minor has died at the age of 97, Polands Roman Catholic Church said on Monday. Cardinal Henryk Gulbinowicz, the former archbishop of Wroclaw, had been disciplined after an investigatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020