Left Menu
Development News Edition

WPI inflation at 8-month high of 1.48 pc in Oct on costlier manufactured items

The wholesale price-based inflation rose to an eight-month high of 1.48 per cent in October, as manufactured products turned costlier, with experts saying that the RBI will keep interest rates on hold in its policy review next month.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 17:41 IST
WPI inflation at 8-month high of 1.48 pc in Oct on costlier manufactured items

The wholesale price-based inflation rose to an eight-month high of 1.48 per cent in October, as manufactured products turned costlier, with experts saying that the RBI will keep interest rates on hold in its policy review next month. The WPI inflation was at 1.32 per cent in September and zero per cent in October last year.

This is the highest level of wholesale price index-based (WPI) inflation since February, when it was at 2.26 per cent. While food article prices softened in October, manufactured items witnessed hardening of prices, according to the data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry.

Food inflation in October stood at 6.37 per cent, as against 8.17 per cent in the previous month. The rate of price rise in vegetables and potato remained high at 25.23 per cent and 107.70 per cent, respectively, during the month.

Inflation in manufactured products category stood at 2.12 per cent in October, as against 1.61 per cent in September. Fuel and power basket witnessed softening to (-)10.95 per cent in October. The retail inflation, based on consumer price index, was at a six-year high of 7.61 per cent in October, data released last week showed.

ICRA Principal Economist Aditi Nayar said core inflation spiked to 1.7 per cent in October 2020 from 1 per cent in September, and the core index has been hardening since August. "In our view, the core inflation will continue to record a steady uptick in month-on-month terms over the next few months, with the strengthening of the economic recovery, while food prices will remain dominated by the trend displayed by vegetables. The MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) is likely to stay on hold in at least December 2020, if not in February 2021 as well," Nayar said.

India Ratings and Research Chief Economist D K Pant said the increase in core inflation suggests improvement in demand conditions after lifting of COVID-19 lockdown. "However, it will be too early to term this as a general recovery, a large part of this is due to festival related demand," Pant said. "Rising retail food inflation and declined wholesale food inflation is a nightmare for policy makers. India Ratings expects demand...to improve further, however, bigger question is whether increased demand will be sustained after festive season," Pant added.

The RBI is scheduled to review policy interest rate on December 2-4. The Reserve Bank in a report on the state of economy last week had also flagged unrelenting pressure of inflation as a downside risk confronting the prospects of economic recovery.

"The foremost is the unrelenting pressure of inflation, with no signs of waning in spite of supply management measures...There is a grave risk of generalisation of price pressures, unanchoring of inflation expectations feeding into a loss of credibility in policy interventions and the eventual corrosion of the nascent growth impulses that are making their appearance," RBI had said..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

On National Press Day, top leaders describe free press as 'soul of democracy'

Describing a free press as the soul of democracy, top leaders including President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday commended media persons for their work as frontline warriors during the COVID-19 pandemic. In their ...

Heavy snowfall in J&K, U'khand; Jammu-Srinagar highway closed

Several high-altitude areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand received heavy snowfall on Monday that affected normal life and forced closure of the key Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. In Kashmir, authorities issued an avalanche warning ...

Swisscom taps Nokia as its exclusive 5G Fixed Wireless Access partner

Swisscom has selected Nokia as its 5G fixed wireless access FWA device partner to offer ultrafast broadband services in the rural areas of Switzerland, the latter said on Monday.Commenting on the collaboration, Sandra Motley, President of F...

Maha: Grishneshwar temple in Ellora reopens

The renowned Grishneshwar Temple in Ellora in Maharashtras Aurangabad opened for devotees on Monday for the first time since a nationwide lockdown was imposed in March to contain the coronavirus outbreak. The temple trusts chairperson Shash...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020