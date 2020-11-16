Tribes India takes up a new initiative to include more new products

Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 17:47 IST
Continuing with its expansion drive of new products (mainly immunity-boosting products and produce in the Forest Fresh and Organics range) in the recent weeks, Tribes India has taken up a new initiative to include more new products, this time those produced by the inmates of Central Jail of Jagdalpur among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Pravir Krishna, Managing Director, TRIFED said, "Tribes India is continuing in its mission to transform tribal lives and improve their livelihoods. Our association with the Central Jail in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh is yet another initiative to provide the tribals a bigger market for their handicrafts and produce and help them become self-reliant and build an Atmanirbhar Bharat. The new products included in the enhanced Tribes India product range, the Tribes India e-Marketplace will make for excellent gifting products and will help spread cheer among these disadvantaged sections of our society.

Among the products launched today, include beautifully crafted moor this and some Ketki baskets from the tribal inmates of Jagdalpur Jail in Chhattisgarh. These attractive moorthis of Ganesha, Lakshmi, Durga will not only make for gifting items but will also help make the tribal jail inmates self-reliant.

It has been decided that Trifed will now partner with the Central Jail of Jagdalpur so that the sourcing of the handicrafts from the jail inmates can become a regular process, and Tribes India can help take this attractive handiwork to the rest of the world.

Among the other products sourced from various parts of the country and keeping in line with the gifting products, there are lampshades with Saura paintings and dokradiyas from the tribes of Odisha. From the tribes of Tamil Nadu and the South, a new organic range of beauty products such as beeswax lip balms in different flavours (mint, lemon, vanilla) has been introduced. Among the products launched from the West, are beautiful hand-painted dupattas with Warli art, Warli jute bags, laptop bags, jute organisers, torans and kandeels (lanterns) to name a few.

Sourced from tribal producers (artisans and forest dwellers) from across the country, these new products will make for excellent gifting and decoration options as well.

All the new products introduced in the past few weeks are available in 125 Tribes India outlets, Tribes India mobile vans and also on online platforms such as the Tribes India E-marketplace (tribesindia.com) and e-tailers.

Adapting Go Vocal for Local, a mantra in these troubled times, into Go Vocal for Local Go Tribal, TRIFED continues in its endeavour to ameliorate the condition of the distressed and affected tribal people through its programmes and initiatives. A pathbreaking initiative to transform tribal lives and livelihoods is the Tribes India e-marketplace.

Connecting tribal enterprises to national and international markets, the site showcases the produce and handicrafts of tribal enterprises from across the country and helps them reach more and more customers.

The Tribes India E-marketplace is an effort to empower lakhs of tribal enterprises. With a variety of natural and sustainable produce and products, it offers a glimpse into the age-old traditions of our tribal brethren. Pls, visit market.tribesindia.com. Buy Local Buy Tribal!

(With Inputs from PIB)

