Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmer protests in Punjab: Railways cancelled 3,090 goods trains leading to loss of Rs 1,670 crore

The railways has suffered a loss of Rs 1,670 crore in freight earnings alone due to the farmers agitation in Punjab that have continued for over 50 days now, resulting in the cancellation of 1,986 passenger services and 3,090 goods trains to the region, sources said on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 19:55 IST
Farmer protests in Punjab: Railways cancelled 3,090 goods trains leading to loss of Rs 1,670 crore
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The railways has suffered a loss of Rs 1,670 crore in freight earnings alone due to the farmers agitation in Punjab that have continued for over 50 days now, resulting in the cancellation of 1,986 passenger services and 3,090 goods trains to the region, sources said on Monday. Train services remained suspended in the state with the railways rejecting a proposal of the protesters to resume only goods trains. The national transporter suffers an estimated daily loss of Rs 36 crore in freight earnings due to the suspension of services, sources said.

From October 1 to November 15, the railways' freight loading suffered losses due to cancellations of trains and many trains carrying essentials for Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir being stranded just outside Punjab. As many as 520 rakes of coal could not be delivered to the five power plants in Punjab, leading to a loss of Rs 550 crore to the railways, they said.

Other cancelled goods trains include 110 rakes of steel (leading to an estimated loss of Rs 120 crore), 170 rakes of cement (loss of Rs 100 crore), 90 rakes of clinker (loss of Rs 35 crore), 1,150 rakes of foodgrains (loss of Rs 550 crore), 270 rakes of fertiliser (loss of Rs 140 crore) and 110 rakes containing petroleum, oil and lubricants (loss of Rs 40 crore), they said. Around 600 containers with various kinds of goods meant for the region have also been cancelled which have led to a loss of around Rs 120 crore and the suspension of 70 more goods rakes caused loss of Rs 15 crore.

"While 3,090 goods trains have been cancelled so far, the losses are around Rs 1,670 crore on freight loading alone. We have also cancelled, short-terminated and diverted 1,986 passenger trains so far," a source in the railway ministry said. Goods trains have not entered Punjab for one-and-a-half months now, except for two days in late October, leading to a shortage of essential goods, including fertiliser needed for wheat sowing and coal supplies for thermal plants.

The agitating peasant leaders say they have vacated the tracks, but some protesters continued to occupy a few stations. The railways has maintained that for resumption of services, it needs 100 per cent guarantee from the state government that no trains will be disrupted and both passenger and freight trains be allowed to operate.

The farmers, however, have said that while they will allow goods trains, they will take no guarantee for passenger trains. The farmers are protesting three farm sector laws enacted by the central government recently.

Train services in the state have remained suspended since September 24 when farmer organisations organised protests on tracks and station premises against the farm laws. The three farm laws -- the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 -- were enacted recently.

Farmers' bodies protesting against the laws have expressed apprehension that these would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporate entities. They demand that the laws be withdrawn. The Centre has asserted that these new laws will be beneficial for farmers and will increase their income..

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Former South Africa president testifies before commission

Former South African president Jacob Zuma appeared Monday before a state commission investigating serious allegations of corruption during his tenure as head of state from 2009 to 2018. It is the first time that Zuma has appeared before ...

COVID-19: Over 1K new containment zones created in Delhi in last 15 days as cases rise

With the national capital witnessing a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases, there has been a significant rise in the number of containment zones as authorities have created over 1,000 new such zones in the last 15 days, according to Delhi govern...

CBI books 16 for 'defamatory' content against SC, Andhra HC judges on social media

The CBI has booked 16 individuals for posting alleged defamatory material against Supreme Court and Andhra Pradesh High Court judges on social media, taking over investigations from the state CID, officials said on Monday. The Central Burea...

INSTANT VIEW-Moderna says its vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19

Moderna Inc said on Monday its experimental vaccine was 94.5 effective in preventing COVID-19 based on interim data from a late-stage clinical trial, becoming the second U.S. company in a week to report results that far exceed expectations....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020