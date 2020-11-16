Left Menu
Snowfall in Kedarnath leads to deferment of Yogi's programme in Badrinath

Heavy snowfall in Kedarnath on Monday left Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Uttarakhand counterpart Trivendra Singh Rawat stranded at the Himalayan temple for hours, leading to the deferment of their visit to Badrinath.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 16-11-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 20:08 IST
Snowfall in Kedarnath leads to deferment of Yogi's programme in Badrinath
Representative Image

Heavy snowfall in Kedarnath on Monday left Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Uttarakhand counterpart Trivendra Singh Rawat stranded at the Himalayan temple for hours, leading to the deferment of their visit to Badrinath. After heavy snowfall delayed their departure from Kedarnath, the two chief ministers reached Gauchar by a helicopter from where they will go to Badrinath on Tuesday, DGP (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar said. They will perform a puja at Badrinath which will be followed by Adityanath laying the foundation stone of a guest house to be built there by Uttar Pradesh government. The two chief ministers had arrived at Kedarnath on Sunday to offer prayers at the temple and attend the ceremonial closure of its portals on Monday. They were scheduled to leave for Badrinath after the closure of Kedarnath gates at 8.30 am on Monday. However, heavy snowfall began at Kedarnath on Sunday night and continued till Monday, delaying their departure and finally leading to the postponement of their visit to Badrinath

But, both chief ministers appeared to be enjoying the snowfall in Kedarnath

Adityanath said, "I have had the good fortune of visiting Kedarnath in a beautiful and pleasant weather. Nature also seems to be greeting Bhagwan Bhole." "Snow is the apparel of Baba Kedar. The snowfall is also good for the crops. It (snowfall) is a shower of divine blessings," Rawat told reporters in Kedarnath.

