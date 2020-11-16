35 people who burst crackers booked for public nuisance in Greater Noida

Thirty-five people who allegedly burst firecrackers defying the ban on it have been issued challans by police in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, officials said on Monday. Greater Noida is among the cities in the National Capital Region (NCR) where the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a total ban on sale and use of firecrackers till November 30 in view of the worsening air quality. Despite the restrictions, which were also enforced by the Uttar Pradesh government, several incidents of people bursting firecrackers on and around Diwali were witnessed in Greater Noida. The police in Gautam Buddh Nagar district had so far arrested at least half a dozen people who were accused of selling firecrackers but on Monday said 25 people who have burst firecrackers have been booked for public nuisance.

"Action has been taken against 15 people in Phase 3 police station who allegedly burst firecrackers on Sunday. They have been booked for creating nuisance in public," a police spokesperson said. "Another 20 such people have been booked by police in Surajpur area," he said. According to a police official, the accused have been issued challan and booked under Indian Penal Code section 290 (punishment for public nuisance in cases otherwise not provided for). "Nobody has been arrested. They have been issued challans on which further action would be taken by the local court when summoned," the official told PTI. Over the last week, the air quality in Greater Noida, much like its neighbour Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar, has largely remained in the "severe" category, which can affect even healthy people and badly impacts those with existing diseases, according to a government pollution monitoring agency.