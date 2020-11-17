U.S. tentatively approves adding Aer Lingus to Oneworld alliance group

Left Menu
The U.S. Transportation Department said Monday it had tentatively approved the proposed addition of Aer Lingus to the Oneworld alliance. Airlines that make up the alliance requested antitrust immunity to add Aer Lingus to the existing joint venture among American Airlines, British Airways, OpenSkies SAS, Iberia, and Finnair. The move will integrate Aer Lingus into the joint venture’s network planning, pricing and sales activities. Aer Lingus did not immediately comment.

