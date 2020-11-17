Industry stakeholders write to CM on Goa tourism policy

Various industry bodies in Goahave written to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to deferimplementation of the state tourism policy, saying it shouldhave a balanced representation of all key stakeholders in thebusiness

Last month, Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkarsaid the Pramod Sawant-led cabinet has approved the TourismPolicy-2020, which will give a "proper direction to theindustry"

The Travel and Tourism Association of Goa, the GoaChamber of Commerce and Industries and the CII Goa StateCouncil in a joint representation to Sawant on Monday said thetourism policy should not be implemented till they give theirinputs and suggestions on it.