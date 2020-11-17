Norway's third-quarter GDP rebounds from recession
Norway's gross domestic product grew strongly in the third quarter, rebounding from a deep recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic, data from the national statistics office (SSB) showed on Tuesday. The mainland economy, which excludes oil and gas production, expanded by 5.2% in the July-September period from the preceding three months, matching a forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2020 12:42 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 12:42 IST
The mainland economy, which excludes oil and gas production, expanded by 5.2% in the July-September period from the preceding three months, matching a forecast in a Reuters poll of economists. The government in March closed a wide range of public and private institutions, imposing the Nordic nation's strongest-ever peacetime restrictions, followed by a gradual easing during late spring and early summer.
"The level of activity in September was still 2.7% lower than in February," SSB said in a statement. The second quarter reading was revised to minus 6.0% from minus 6.3% seen initially and remains the weakest on record.
Quarterly national accounts data is available from 1978 onwards.
