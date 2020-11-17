IIFL Finance raises Rs 100 cr via non-convertible debentures

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) IIFL Finance on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 100 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis

It said the debentures will be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market segment of NSE. "Finance committee of the board of directors of the company.... approved allotment of 1,000 non convertible debentures.....of face value of Rs 10 lakh each, for cash at par, aggregating to Rs 100 crore, on private placement basis," IIFL Finance said in a regulatory filing

Shares of IIFL Finance were trading 12.21 per cent higher at Rs 105.20 apiece on BSE.