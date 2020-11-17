Left Menu
Development News Edition

DJ Ryan Nogar: Persuading youth through music

Music and dance are considered to be the soul of any kind of celebration. While live music is something most people love, recorded sounds are presently gaining worldwide regard. The art of Deejaying more than just being about blaring speakers or cueing tracks; is a complete skilled emotion.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-11-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 16:30 IST
DJ Ryan Nogar: Persuading youth through music
Ryan Nogar having himself kickstarted his musical career at a young age of 17, strongly believes that the younger generation should be allowed to follow the path they believe in.. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI/ PNN): Music and dance are considered to be the soul of any kind of celebration. While live music is something most people love, recorded sounds are presently gaining worldwide regard. The art of Deejaying more than just being about blaring speakers or cueing tracks; is a complete skilled emotion. "Deejaying is a passion and an art - something a significant number of the present-day youth are drawn towards. It should be encouraged as a profession in today's day and age where the entertainment industry has been gaining extensive importance and the younger generations pushed to do what they love."

Ryan Nogar having himself kickstarted his musical career at a young age of 17, strongly believes that the younger generation should be allowed to follow the path they believe in and by initiating and holding DJ workshops, he is pleased to be doing his part to help turn the dreams of young aspirants into reality. He makes time off his active schedule to provide personalised hands-on training to his students and if situations permit, assists them in finding suitable gigs wherever possible. Music has the power to unite people worldwide and new-age artists are truly helping in uniting people across the world. While the coronavirus pandemic has put a halt on contemporary nightlife across the world, this versatile artist is spreading positivity, joy and faith through his unparalleled music and continues to connect and entertain their patrons and fans through his social media handle.

He further believes, "Trends are always changing, preferences evolving by the minute. It's really important to stay updated to be able to give distinct audiences what they want." This indeed has helped him stay relevant even after so many years of this dynamic profession. With lockdown restrictions being eased across the country, DJ Ryan wishes to get back to work - educating young artists while continuing to serve his fans their favourite style of sounds.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ PNN)

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

CBI arrests junior engineer of UP irrigation department for alleged sexual abuse of around 50 children: Officials.

CBI arrests junior engineer of UP irrigation department for alleged sexual abuse of around 50 children Officials....

Terrorism is the biggest challenge world is facing: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at BRICS summit.

Terrorism is the biggest challenge world is facing Prime Minister Narendra Modi at BRICS summit....

Iran says U.S. move against it would face 'crushing' response

Any U.S. attack on Iran would face a crushing response, an Iranian government spokesman said on Tuesday, following reports U.S. President Donald Trump asked for options for a strike on Irans main nuclear site last week but decided against d...

Amazon opens online pharmacy, shaking up another industry

Now sold on Amazon insulin and inhalers. The company opened an online pharmacy Tuesday, giving Amazon shoppers the chance to buy their medication and order refills on their phones and have it delivered to their doorsteps in a couple of days...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020