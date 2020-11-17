Eveready Industries' shares jump over 7 pc on strong September qtr earnings

Shares of battery and flashlights maker Eveready Industries India Ltd on Tuesday zoomed over 7 per cent and also hit a 52-week high as the company posted strong results for the September quarter. On BSE, the shares settled with a gain of 6.71 per cent at Rs 167 apiece. During intra-day trade, the scrip touched Rs 174, the highest level in 52 weeks.

Following the same trend on NSE, the shares climbed 7.62 per cent to close the counter at Rs 167.4. Intra-day, it traded at a 52 week high of Rs 173.7. A total of 3.07 lakh shares of Eveready were traded on BSE during the day while over 63.97 lakh scrips exchanged hands on NSE.

On Friday, the company reported an over three-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 57.22 crore for the second quarter ended September. It had a net profit of Rs 18.11 crore in the year-ago period. In the September quarter, revenue from operations jumped nearly 7 per cent to Rs 372.62 crore compared to the same period a year ago.