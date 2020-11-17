US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures retreat as coronavirus cases spike; Tesla surges

Left Menu
Futures tied to the S&P 500 and the Dow paused on Tuesday, a day after the indexes notched record closing highs, while Nasdaq 100 futures were boosted by a jump in Tesla on the prospect of the electric-car maker's shares joining the S&P 500. Tesla Inc soared 12.4% premarket in anticipation of a $51 billion trade by index funds adjusting their holdings when the company is added to the benchmark S&P 500 in December.

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 17:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Futures tied to the S&P 500 and the Dow paused on Tuesday, a day after the indexes notched record closing highs, while Nasdaq 100 futures were boosted by a jump in Tesla on the prospect of the electric-car maker's shares joining the S&P 500.

Tesla Inc soared 12.4% premarket in anticipation of a $51 billion trade by index funds adjusting their holdings when the company is added to the benchmark S&P 500 in December. The S&P 500 and the Dow logged all-time closing highs on Monday after Moderna Inc's promising COVID-19 vaccine data boosted hopes of an economic recovery, overshadowing spiking coronavirus cases across the country.

New Jersey, California and Iowa imposed fresh restrictions as the pandemic reached its most perilous point yet in the United States, threatening to worsen as the colder weather sets in. At 06:37 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were down 0.52% and S&P 500 E-minis were down 0.46%. Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 0.21%.

Drug retailers such as Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc tumbled 10%, while CVS Health Corp fell 6.4% after Amazon.com Inc launched an online pharmacy for delivering prescription medications in the U.S. Retail earnings are in focus this week as the third-quarter earnings season enters its tail end. Walmart Inc rose about 1% after posting a bigger-than-expected increase in quarterly same-store sales.

Also Read: Eta close to hurricane strength with Nicaragua in its sights

