Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goldman Sachs ups India's eco forecast on vaccine progress, now expects 10.8 pc contraction in FY21

The GDP will stage an impressive recovery in FY22, with a growth of 13 per cent on the low base and benefits of the vaccine, Goldman Sachs said in a report. Headline inflation is likely to decline towards the mid-point of the RBI's target band of 2-6 per cent by mid-2021 as food prices fall on easing supply restrictions, a benign monsoon and favourable base effects, it said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-11-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 18:07 IST
Goldman Sachs ups India's eco forecast on vaccine progress, now expects 10.8 pc contraction in FY21

Foreign brokerage Goldman Sachs on Tuesday upgraded its India GDP forecast to a contraction of 10.3 per cent in FY21, as against its earlier estimate of a negative growth of 14.8 per cent. The US-based firm said developments on the vaccine front -- where two candidates have posted satisfactory progress -- will be very helpful in the recovery. The Reserve Bank expects India's GDP to contract by 9.5 per cent on real basis in the ongoing fiscal because of the impact suffered by the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic. The GDP will stage an impressive recovery in FY22, with a growth of 13 per cent on the low base and benefits of the vaccine, Goldman Sachs said in a report. "There is still a high degree of uncertainty around the outlook - and growth could significantly overshoot or undershoot these forecasts - depending on the course taken by the virus and vaccine-related developments in the coming year," it said. It expects a normalisation in the containment policies and mobility restrictions only in mid-2022, once a vaccine is deployed. A meaningful rebound in economic activity will happen from 2021 itself, it said, adding that consumer-facing services sectors will stage a faster recovery. However, the pace of the rebound will be restrained by some "economic scarring", and a number of factors like a weak labour market, the hit to private sector incomes and balance sheets, tighter credit supply conditions and a limited impetus from fiscal policy, it said. Headline inflation is likely to decline towards the mid-point of the RBI's target band of 2-6 per cent by mid-2021 as food prices fall on easing supply restrictions, a benign monsoon and favourable base effects, it said. Core inflation could also moderate given low manufacturing capacity utilisation and appreciation in the rupee. This will result in the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) cutting rates by 0.35 per cent next year, it said, adding that the panel with three new members has a dovish tilt. The brokerage further said it will be overweight on Indian equities on the macro recovery and relatively higher sensitivity of Indian stocks to positive vaccine outcomes and added that appreciation pressures on the rupee will persist.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Sweden registers 15,084 new coronavirus cases since Friday

Sweden, whose unorthodox pandemic strategy garnered global attention, has registered 15,084 new coronavirus cases since Friday, Health Agency statistics showed on Tuesday. It was a small decrease compared with the 15,779 cases recorded the ...

Bail petition for M Sivasankar in Kerala gold smuggling case dismissed

A Principal Sessions Court in Kochi on Tuesday dismissed the bail petition of former principal secretary of Kerala Chief Minister, M Sivasankar in the case of money laundering in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case on Tuesday. M ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Record-high stocks bask in November reign

World stock markets grabbed a well-earned breather on Tuesday after a second major coronavirus vaccine boost in the space of a week had propelled them higher again and put Europe on course for its best month nearly three decades.The pan-Eur...

Amidst charges of sexual misconduct, British-Pakistani steps down from House of Lords

Amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, Lord Nazir Ahmed has announced retirement from the House of Lords, the upper house of the United Kingdoms Parliament. The British-Pakistani resigned on November 14 but a House of Lords Conduct...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020