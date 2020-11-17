Left Menu
Development News Edition

After Grenfell fire, UK social housing tenants get 'stronger voice'

"We are delivering on the commitment we made to the Grenfell community that, never again, would the voices of residents go unheard," Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said in a statement, as the government unveiled the reform. Under the changes, landlords - whether local councils, housing associations or other social housing providers - must meet a new set of "tenant satisfaction measures" and handle complaints faster to give residents a "stronger voice".

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 18:40 IST
After Grenfell fire, UK social housing tenants get 'stronger voice'

By Lin Taylor LONDON, Nov 17 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Social housing tenants in Britain will have new rights to demand improvements to their homes under a reform launched in the aftermath of a deadly 2017 fire at a London block, the government said on Tuesday.

The blaze that killed at least 71 people in Grenfell Tower - a 23-storey block owned by the wealthy borough of Kensington and Chelsea - triggered outrage, with campaigners saying successive governments had failed to provide adequate social housing. "We are delivering on the commitment we made to the Grenfell community that, never again, would the voices of residents go unheard," Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said in a statement, as the government unveiled the reform.

Under the changes, landlords - whether local councils, housing associations or other social housing providers - must meet a new set of "tenant satisfaction measures" and handle complaints faster to give residents a "stronger voice". Landlords will have to provide reports on how they are meeting tenants' demands and any relevant financial records - all of which should be accessible to tenants.

The Regulator of Social Housing, which oversees the sector, will have new powers to regularly scrunitinise landlords' performance. In the past, it only investigated matters brought to its attention. A consultation will also be launched on mandatory provision of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in social housing, a requirement that would affect some 4 million households.

"This White Paper will bring transformational change for social housing residents, giving them a much stronger voice and, in doing so, re-focusing the sector on its social mission," Jenrick said. Britain has experienced a shortage of social housing since the 1980s when the government allowed tenants to buy their homes at rock-bottom prices without replacing the stock.

Since then, years of slack building activity, rising rents and cuts to social-housing benefits have exacerbated the problem. A lack of affordable housing has also led to a growth in homelessness each year, housing charities say, with 93,000 people in temporary accommodation such as hostels by the end of March, up by nearly 10% from last year, government data showed.

With protections ending for hard-pressed renters and the newly jobless, about 230,000 people are at risk of becoming homeless, according to recent research by charity Shelter. The group welcomed the reforms but said more social housing needed to be built to prevent homelessness, particularly in light of the economic downturn due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Any new regulatory system is being set up to fail unless we build many more social homes," said Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter. "Fundamentally no regulator is going to be able to make up for the chronic shortage of social housing that led to this crisis. Any new dawn for social renters must come with major investment in new homes too."

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Soumitra Chatterjee's sketches, poems, diary jottings to be published: Daughter

Several sketches made by legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee, his diary jottings during the nationwide lockdown and unpublished poems will be made public in the coming days, the thespians daughter Poulomi Basu said on Tuesday. Chatt...

'Full-scale' humanitarian crisis unfolding in Ethiopia - U.N.

A major humanitarian crisis is unfolding in Ethiopia, the United Nations refugee agency said on Tuesday, with more than 27,000 people now having fled heavy fighting to Sudan. The pace of the exodus, some 4,000 a day, may also indicate huge ...

Banyan Investments sells Tanla Platforms' shares worth nearly Rs 587 cr

Banyan Investments Ltd on Tuesday offloaded Tanla Platforms Ltds shares worth nearly Rs 587 crore through an open market transaction. According to block deal data on the BSE, Banyan Investments sold 1.5 crore scrips at an average price of R...

Allow production of bio-ethanol: Baghel asks Dharmendra Pradhan

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday met Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi and urged him to give permission for the production of bio-ethanol from surplus paddy purchased from the farmers of the state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020