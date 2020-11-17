Cop dies, another injured in vehicle collision

A sub-inspector died and another was injured when the car in which they were travelling overturned after colliding with an unidentified vehicle on Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, police said on Tuesday. Sub-inspectors Rabin Singh and Jitendra Gautam were going to Delhi from Agra on Monday evening to investigate a fraud case when the incident occurred on the highway in Naujhil area, around 50 km from Mathura city, an officer said.

The impact of collision from behind was such that the car struck against the divider and then overturned on the other side, according to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shrish Chandra. The two sub-inspectors, posted at the Fatehabad police station, were taken to a community health centre, from where they were rushed to the S N Medical College, Agra. Singh, a resident of Bulandshahr, succumbed to injuries, while Gautam is recovering, the officer added.