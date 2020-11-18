PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Nov 18

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Deutsche Boerse to buy majority stake in ISS https://on.ft.com/2ICbR80 BA to launch coronavirus tests on some transatlantic flights https://on.ft.com/3nvfs6v

Co-op Bank receives offer from Cerberus https://on.ft.com/2IKIpMZ Overview

The German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse has agreed to buy a majority stake in Institutional Shareholder Services in a deal that values the shareholder advisory group at 1.9 billion euros ($2.25 billion). British Airways will introduce coronavirus tests on some transatlantic flights in an attempt to convince the UK government to drop quarantine for incoming passengers.

UK's The Co-operative Bank has received a takeover approach from U.S. private equity firm Cerberus, the latest in a flurry of potential deals in the struggling European financial sector. ($1 = 0.8431 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)