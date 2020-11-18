Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihari NRIs congratulate Nitish Kumar, offer help in development of state

A group of Indian Americans from Bihar on Tuesday urged the chief minister to identify education, health and industrialisation as focus areas of his government for the next five years. “Bihar has the potential to be a great tourist destination which will create thousands of jobs,” Alok Kumar, past president of the Federation of Indian Association, said, adding that he hopes Kumar would focus on education and health sector more than ever.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-11-2020 07:51 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 07:51 IST
Bihari NRIs congratulate Nitish Kumar, offer help in development of state

Congratulating Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on his electoral victory, Indian Americans who trace their roots to Bihar have offered their services in the development of the eastern state. A group of Indian Americans from Bihar on Tuesday urged the chief minister to identify education, health and industrialisation as focus areas of his government for the next five years.

“Bihar has the potential to be a great tourist destination which will create thousands of jobs,” Alok Kumar, past president of the Federation of Indian Association, said, adding that he hopes Kumar would focus on education and health sector more than ever. “We want the (Bihar) government to involve us or partner with us in development of Bihar, especially in the field of health, education and technology,” Avinash Gupta, president of Bihar and Jharkhand Association of North America, said.

Technology professional Sanjeev Singh said Bihar’s infrastructure and law and order improved in recent past, but there was a long way to go in many areas like basic education, social justice and employment. “I expect the new government to make a five-year rapid growth plan on these sectors which will take Bihar to further level and help to showcase its full potential,” he said.

Describing Bihar as “a land of enlightenment”, Sudhanshu Prasad, former Council Man, Edison Township in New Jersey, said the people of the state have great expectations from the new government. “People must be made to feel that they are the stakeholders,” he said.

“We NRIs, would strongly recommend to shift the focus on industry growth to target 50 per cent of the state income. This would not only bring more employment opportunities to Bihar residents but also open more avenues for business growth,” said businessman Rajiv Akhaury. More Special Economic Zones and smart cities should be established to promote exports and attract companies to establish their units, he said. “During the 17th century, Patna (Bihar's capital) was the centre of international trade. We need to bring back the same era,” Akhaury added. Entrepreneur Anurag Kumar said he would like to see how the Bihar government engages the non-resident Indians (NRIs) to help in the growth of business, education and exports. “We would like to have an NRI cell where we can have direct access to find the opportunity and engage in the success of Bihar,” Kumar said. Software professional Pravin Dwivedi urged the new government to work on industrialisation, good governance and healthcare for all. Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the seventh time in two decades.

PTI LKJ SRY.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Microsoft Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 now available in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

UN releases $100 million to guard against famine

Mark Lowcock, head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said 80 million would be split between Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nigeria, South Sudan and Yemen, which would get the bi...

Trump fires top U.S. election cybersecurity official who defended security of vote

President Donald Trump on Tuesday fired top U.S. cybersecurity official Chris Krebs in a tweet, accusing him without evidence of making a highly inaccurate statement affirming the Nov. 3 election was secure and rejecting claims of widesprea...

Taiwan grounds F-16s after second fighter accident in less than a month

Taiwans air force has grounded its F-16 fleet after losing a plane on a training mission, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday, the second loss of a fighter jet in less than a month at a time of increased missions to intercept Chinese a...

New partnership to boost maternal and newborn health in East and Southern Africa

The five-year programme, announced on Tuesday, aims to improve maternal and newborn health in some of the communities with the highest mortality rates in Eastern and Southern Africa.It will start in Ethiopia, Eritrea and Kenya, and later ex...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020