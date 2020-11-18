Left Menu
Development News Edition

Insuretech platform Turtlemint raises USD 30 million

“The Turtlemint platform enables this through tools like a mobile CRM to manage customers, a repository of video content that they can use for customer education, and social media marketing features for driving insurance awareness,” Mahyavanshi said. Commenting on the development the company's co-founder Anand Prabhudesai said: “Our target is to create a million successful financial entrepreneurs over the next 3-5 years.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-11-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 15:10 IST
Insuretech platform Turtlemint raises USD 30 million

Insuretech platform Turtlemint on Wednesday said it has raised USD 30 million (Rs 225 crore) in a round led by GGV Capital. New investors American Family Ventures, MassMutual Ventures and SIG, along with existing investors Sequoia Capital India, Blume Ventures, Nexus Venture Partners, Dream Incubator and Trifecta Capital also participated in the round, the company said in a release.

The funds raised will be utilised to bolster the product/platform by investing in technology solutions, significantly scale geographic penetration in tier II/III towns and upskill advisors and customers through training and content, it said. The company is a deep tech platform that helps advisors educate customers and recommend products that are best suited to meet their requirements, enabling them to purchase insurance seamlessly.

Turtlemint co-founder Dhirendra Mahyavanshi said for over five years, the company through its PoSP (Point of Sales Person) model has been empowering insurance advisors in over 5,000 metros, cities, and towns across the country. “The Turtlemint platform enables this through tools like a mobile CRM to manage customers, a repository of video content that they can use for customer education, and social media marketing features for driving insurance awareness,” Mahyavanshi said.

Commenting on the development the company's co-founder Anand Prabhudesai said: “Our target is to create a million successful financial entrepreneurs over the next 3-5 years. We are thankful to our investors who have joined with us in this journey and encouraged us to dream big.” Started in April 2015, the platform has partnered with over 40 insurers and serves more than 1.5 million customers from quote to claims..

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown at night lifted in Puducherry

Puducherry, Nov 18 PTI All-night lockdown from 10 pm to 6 am that was in force here for some months now in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic was lifted on Wednesday. Collector T Arun announced this through an order passed today.The revocati...

Manoharan says Lakshmi Vilas Bank has Rs 20,000 crore in deposits and Rs 17,000 crore in advances.

Manoharan says Lakshmi Vilas Bank has Rs 20,000 crore in deposits and Rs 17,000 crore in advances....

Iceland makes fifth rate cut after worst growth forecast yet

Icelands central bank on Wednesday cut its key interest rate for the fifth time this year and said it expected the economy to contract by as much as 8.5 in 2020, its worst forecast yet. Like many other countries, Iceland saw its economy pic...

Malawi police arrest pastor wanted in South Africa for fraud, money-laundering

Malawi police arrested pastor and businessman Shepard Bushiri on Wednesday after he skipped bail in South Africa and fled to his home country, law enforcement agents said. Bushiri, who describes himself as a prophet, has a big social media ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020