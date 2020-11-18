Left Menu
Development News Edition

Emami enters home hygiene segment under 'Emasol' brand

In order to promote the new products, the company has roped in Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan as the global brand ambassador for its Emasol range. To begin with, the company will will offer disinfectant floor, toilet and bathroom cleaners along with 'antibacterial' dish wash gel and an all-purpose sanitiser, Emami Ltd said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 15:32 IST
Emami enters home hygiene segment under 'Emasol' brand

Kolkata-based homegrown FMCG major Emami Ltd on Wednesday announced its foray into home hygiene segment with products under 'Emasol' range. In order to promote the new products, the company has roped in Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan as the global brand ambassador for its Emasol range.

To begin with, the company will will offer disinfectant floor, toilet and bathroom cleaners along with 'antibacterial' dish wash gel and an all-purpose sanitiser, Emami Ltd said in a statement. Commenting on the company's new launch, Emami Director Mohan Goenka said, "The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated home hygiene consciousness to newer heights. People are more concerned about maintaining household hygiene with higher frequency of cleaning across all economic strata." He said the organised home hygiene category had been growing in double digits in the pre-COVID times and is expected to grow much faster in the coming days.

Goenka claimed that Emasol range offers "up to 24 hrs of protection from virus, germs and bacteria, which is a first in Indian market". "We expect a very encouraging market response from this launch as consumers are on lookout for hygiene products that are effective and enjoy high level of brand trust," he added.

Emami said its Emasol home hygiene products will be available in the price range of Rs 30 to Rs 199, depending on product and size of packs, and will be launched across general trade, modern trade and e-commerce channels with a major focus on urban metro markets, which are expected to contribute majorly to its overall sale..

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown at night lifted in Puducherry

Puducherry, Nov 18 PTI All-night lockdown from 10 pm to 6 am that was in force here for some months now in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic was lifted on Wednesday. Collector T Arun announced this through an order passed today.The revocati...

Manoharan says Lakshmi Vilas Bank has Rs 20,000 crore in deposits and Rs 17,000 crore in advances.

Manoharan says Lakshmi Vilas Bank has Rs 20,000 crore in deposits and Rs 17,000 crore in advances....

Iceland makes fifth rate cut after worst growth forecast yet

Icelands central bank on Wednesday cut its key interest rate for the fifth time this year and said it expected the economy to contract by as much as 8.5 in 2020, its worst forecast yet. Like many other countries, Iceland saw its economy pic...

Malawi police arrest pastor wanted in South Africa for fraud, money-laundering

Malawi police arrested pastor and businessman Shepard Bushiri on Wednesday after he skipped bail in South Africa and fled to his home country, law enforcement agents said. Bushiri, who describes himself as a prophet, has a big social media ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020