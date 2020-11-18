UCO Bank cuts home loan rate by 25 basis points

UCO Bank cuts home loan rate by 25 basis pointsPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-11-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 18:06 IST
UCO Bank has cut home loaninterest rates by 25 basis points with effect from Wednesday,the lender said
The revised home loan interest rates start from 6.90per cent, irrespective of loan amount and occupation of theborrower
The state-owned bank is confident of meeting the Rs3,000 crore lending target for retail and MSME segments forthe festive season months of October and November and aroundRs 1,900 crore had already been sanctioned.