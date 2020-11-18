Left Menu
Development News Edition

RCF Kapurthala rolls out double-decker train coach with 160 kmph speed potential

"This double decker coach with 160 kmph speed potential was rolled out today (Wednesday) in presence of RCF's General Manager Ravinder Gupta and the coach will now be sent to Research and Design Standard Organization (RDSO Lucknow) for further oscillation trials before putting in commercial service," the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 21:57 IST
RCF Kapurthala rolls out double-decker train coach with 160 kmph speed potential

The Rail Coach Factory (RCF) Kapurthala rolled out on Wednesday a semi high-speed double-decker coach that can run at a top speed of up to 160 kilometres per hour (kmph), the Railways said. The new double-decker coach is equipped with the most modern amenities and design, and has a capacity of 120 seats. The upper deck can seat 50 passengers and the lower deck 48, it said.

The middle deck on the rear ends has 16 seats on one side and six on the other, the Railways added. The coach has optimised aisle width for a comfortable journey, plush interiors, overhead luggage rack, mobile and laptop charging sockets, GPS-based passenger information system and LED destination board among other passenger-centric features, it said.

The entry to the passenger area is through automatic sliding doors and a mini pantry too has been built in each coach to store and serve hot or chilled refreshments to passengers, a Railways statement said. "Literally riding on air, the coach has advanced state-of-the-art air spring suspension system fitted on the advanced FIAT design of bogies. Additionally, CCTV cameras and fire and smoke detection system have been installed for safety and security of onboard passengers," it added.

RCF is the one and only production unit in the country which has produced double-decker coaches for the Indian Railways. The first batch of non-AC double-decker coaches was manufactured by the RCF on conventional "ICF-type" design pattern in the 1990s. Thereafter the first AC double-decker coach with 130-kmph speed potential was rolled out in March 2010.

Later in March 2019, UDAY Double Decker coaches were produced with more features. "This double decker coach with 160 kmph speed potential was rolled out today (Wednesday) in presence of RCF's General Manager Ravinder Gupta and the coach will now be sent to Research and Design Standard Organization (RDSO Lucknow) for further oscillation trials before putting in commercial service," the statement said.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

COVID: Kejriwal calls all-party meeting; Railways to provide coaches with beds; Doctors and paramedics from paramilitary arrive

As the national capital grapples with a spurt in COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government is working to add 660 ICU beds in its hospitals in the next few days and the Railways will be providing coaches with 800 beds, while an all-party meeting ...

Traders not in favour of another lockdown in Delhi

Traders from Delhi on Wednesday said they were not in favour of another lockdown in the city and pledged that the market associations will conduct awareness campaigns to enforce COVID-appropriate behaviour. Nearly 200 traders associations g...

Economic Recovery Plan to serve as SA’s roadmap going forward

The Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan will serve as South Africas roadmap going forward, as it dusts off the debris left by the COVID-19 pandemic, President Cyril Ramaphosa told potential investors at the South Africa Investment Con...

U.S. imposes fresh Iran-related sanctions, targets Khamenei-linked foundation

The United States on Wednesday imposed sweeping new sanctions targeting Iran, blacklisting a foundation controlled by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and taking aim at what Washington called Irans human rights abuses a year after a de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020