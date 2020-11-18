RCF Kapurthala rolls out double-decker train coach with 160 kmph speed potential

The Rail Coach Factory (RCF) Kapurthala rolled out on Wednesday a semi high-speed double-decker coach that can run at a top speed of up to 160 kilometres per hour (kmph), the Railways said. The new double-decker coach is equipped with the most modern amenities and design, and has a capacity of 120 seats. The upper deck can seat 50 passengers and the lower deck 48, it said.

The middle deck on the rear ends has 16 seats on one side and six on the other, the Railways added. The coach has optimised aisle width for a comfortable journey, plush interiors, overhead luggage rack, mobile and laptop charging sockets, GPS-based passenger information system and LED destination board among other passenger-centric features, it said.

The entry to the passenger area is through automatic sliding doors and a mini pantry too has been built in each coach to store and serve hot or chilled refreshments to passengers, a Railways statement said. "Literally riding on air, the coach has advanced state-of-the-art air spring suspension system fitted on the advanced FIAT design of bogies. Additionally, CCTV cameras and fire and smoke detection system have been installed for safety and security of onboard passengers," it added.

RCF is the one and only production unit in the country which has produced double-decker coaches for the Indian Railways. The first batch of non-AC double-decker coaches was manufactured by the RCF on conventional "ICF-type" design pattern in the 1990s. Thereafter the first AC double-decker coach with 130-kmph speed potential was rolled out in March 2010.

Later in March 2019, UDAY Double Decker coaches were produced with more features. "This double decker coach with 160 kmph speed potential was rolled out today (Wednesday) in presence of RCF's General Manager Ravinder Gupta and the coach will now be sent to Research and Design Standard Organization (RDSO Lucknow) for further oscillation trials before putting in commercial service," the statement said.