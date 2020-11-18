Left Menu
IndiGo resumes over 650 weekly flights to and from Uttar Pradesh

The low-cost carrier has resumed operations from four cities in Uttar Pradesh -- Lucknow, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Gorakhpur, it said in a release. "The airline witnessed highest air travel demand from Lucknow which is directly connected to 13 domestic destinations, including new direct flights to Indore and Raipur.

IndiGo resumes over 650 weekly flights to and from Uttar Pradesh
IndiGo on Wednesday said it has resumed more than 650 weekly flights to and from Uttar Pradesh. The low-cost carrier has resumed operations from four cities in Uttar Pradesh -- Lucknow, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Gorakhpur, it said in a release.

"The airline witnessed highest air travel demand from Lucknow which is directly connected to 13 domestic destinations, including new direct flights to Indore and Raipur. "In addition, IndiGo also operated approximately 300 Vande Bharat and Air Bubble flights connecting UP with Dubai, Doha, Sharjah, Jeddah, Kuwait, Dammam, Riyadh and Abu Dhabi," it said.

According to the release, the airline is currently operating over 650 weekly flights, including the regional connectivity scheme routes, to and from the cities of Lucknow, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Gorakhpur..

