Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Too soon' to let Boeing 737 MAX fly again, say families of Lion Air crash victims

Some of the relatives of victims of a fatal Boeing 737 MAX crash in Indonesia have slammed a decision by U.S. aviation authorities to allow the jets to return to the skies, saying the move comes too soon. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday lifted a flight ban on Boeing's 737 MAX imposed after two fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people within five months in 2018 and 2019.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2020 13:45 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 13:24 IST
'Too soon' to let Boeing 737 MAX fly again, say families of Lion Air crash victims
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Some of the relatives of victims of a fatal Boeing 737 MAX crash in Indonesia have slammed a decision by U.S. aviation authorities to allow the jets to return to the skies, saying the move comes too soon.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday lifted a flight ban on Boeing's 737 MAX imposed after two fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people within five months in 2018 and 2019. Two years after the plane operated by Indonesia's Lion Air plunged into the Java Sea, killing all 189 on board, the tragedy is still raw.

"The U.S. authorities shouldn't have lifted the grounding order this quickly," said Aris Sugiono, who lost his sister and brother-in-law in the crash. "They must consider the feelings of the victim's families." In the past, global air regulators promptly followed the guidance of the FAA, credited for decades with pioneering aviation safety. But many are now wary of seeming to toe the FAA line after the U.S. agency was faulted for lax oversight.

"It's too soon," agreed Anton Sahadi, who had two young relatives on board the doomed flight. "It wasn't just the Lion Air flight, but also the victims in Ethiopia... The victims' families haven't 100% recovered yet." Families of the Ethiopian crash victims said in a statement they felt "sheer disappointment and renewed grief" after the FAA's decision to return the aircraft to service.

"Our family was broken," Naoise Ryan, whose 39-year-old husband died aboard Ethiopian Airlines flight 302, said. In Indonesia, some of the aggrieved relatives said clearance had been granted faster than compensation.

"Why has the flight permit been granted while the affairs of the victims' family have not been fully resolved?" asked Latief Nurbana, a civil servant who lost his 24-year-old son. He said compensation payments and arrangements with the Boeing Community Investment Fund (BCIF) were still unsettled.

The BCIF's website said that the distribution of funds to provide philanthropic support to communities affected by the crashes would be completed by Jan. 15, 2021. A Boeing spokeswoman and spokesman for Lion Air did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In both accidents a stall-prevention system known as MCAS, triggered by faulty data from a single airflow sensor, repeatedly and forcefully shoved down the jet's nose as the pilots struggled to regain control. Adita Irawati, an Indonesian transportation ministry spokeswoman, said Indonesia would allow the Boeing 737 MAX to fly once the FAA issued airworthiness directives.

On-the-ground and simulator training for pilots would be included in that process, and the timing would be dependent on compliance with the requirements, Irawati said. Grieving relative Sahadi said profit should not guide an urgency to get back in the air.

"This means they don't prioritize safety, considering there have been fatal mistakes that led to these two airlines having terrible accidents," Sahadi said. (Additional reporting by Heru Asprihanto; Writing by Kate Lamb; Editing by Ed Davies and Gerry Doyle)

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

4 killed, 5 injured in two road accidents in Gujarat

Four persons, including two women, were killed and five others injured in two separate road accidents in Gujarats Surat and Jamnagar districts on Thursday morning, police said. In Jamnagar, two sisters died and three of their family members...

Sudarshan TV: SC takes note of Centre’s affidavit, defers hearing by two weeks

The Supreme Court on Thursday took note of Centres affidavit in which it has found that Sudarshan TV, through four episodes of its Bindas Bol programme on alleged infiltration of Muslims in the bureaucracy, has breached the programme code....

Healthcare workers, people aged above 65 will be given priority for COVID vaccine: Harsh Vardhan

Noting that it is natural to prioritise COVID-19 vaccine distribution, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said healthcare workers and people aged above 65 will be early recipients when a vaccine becomes available. Addressing a webina...

German parliament probes intruder incident during virus vote

German parliamentary officials are investigating how people protesting against government lockdown measures were able to enter the Bundestag building and harangue lawmakers ahead of a crucial vote. Senior lawmakers planned to meet Thursday ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020