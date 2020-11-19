Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka eyes USD 300 billion digital economy in five years

Deputy Chief Minister and the Minister for IT, BT and S&T, C N Ashwath Narayan said, "we will mould Karnataka from the present 52 billion dollar digital economy into a 300 billion dollar digital economy in the next five years." This would be a strong contribution to the one trillion USD dollar digital economy target set by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Narayan said. To realise the goal, the State government has instituted the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDM).

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-11-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 13:43 IST
Karnataka eyes USD 300 billion digital economy in five years
Representative Image Image Credit:

The Karnataka government said on Thursday it is aiming to mould the state into a USD 300 billion digital economy in the next five years. It is also targeting to garner 50 per cent market share of India's bio-economy (biotechnology-economy) by 2025.

"One of the key goals of the State is to achieve 50 per cent market share of the national bio-economy target of 100 billion US dollars by the year 2025 and necessary steps have already been taken," Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said at Bengaluru Tech Summit. Deputy Chief Minister and the Minister for IT, BT and S&T, C N Ashwath Narayan said, "we will mould Karnataka from the present 52 billion dollar digital economy into a 300 billion dollar digital economy in the next five years." This would be a strong contribution to the one trillion USD dollar digital economy target set by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Narayan said.

To realise the goal, the State government has instituted the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDM). This is a technology mission to further accelerate and promote the growth of the State's digital economy, the Minister said.

"KDM will use the 'Invest India' model to build global linkages for promoting Karnataka's tech industry and enhancing the states brand equity," he said. "With this initiative, we are targeting revenue of USD 150 billion in IT exports alone in the next five years," Narayan told the Summit, the State's flagship technology event.PTI RS SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Moody's ups FY'21 India growth forecast to (-) 10.6 pc; says stimulus to boost mfg, jobs

Moodys Investors Service on Thursday upped Indias growth forecast to - 10.6 per cent for the current fiscal, from its earlier estimate of - 11.5 per cent saying the latest stimulus prioritises manufacturing and job creation, and shifts focu...

Ind vs Aus: Rohit Sharma reaches NCA to complete rehab with eye on Test series

By Baidurjo Bhose Kept away from the limited-overs series against Australia with an eye on the four-match Test series, opener Rohit Sharma reached the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru on Thursday as he looks to complete rehabilitation ...

EMERGING MARKETS-Turkey's lira surges before likely rate hike, EMEA peers weaken

Turkeys lira strengthened on Thursday before a central bank rate decision later in the day, while most other emerging market currencies weakened as economic repercussions of the pandemic outweighed encouraging vaccine developments. The lira...

Sterling breaks winning streak before EU leaders' video call

The pound fell on Thursday against a rebounding dollar in generally cautious global markets, while pound traders waited for hints about the likelihood of the UK and European Union reaching a post-Brexit trade deal before the Dec. 31 deadlin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020