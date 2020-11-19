Equity indices remain in red, Sensex down by 71 points at afternoon trade

The Indian equity benchmark indices was trading in the red on Thursday afternoon. The 30-scrip BSE Sensex opened at 43,902.24 and was trading at 44,109.29 (at 1:15 pm), down by 70.76 points or 0.16 per cent.

BSE Sensex was trading at a high of 44,230 points and low of 43,821.39 points so far in the trading session. Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 12,921.25 points (at 1:16 pm), down by 17 points or 0.13 per cent.

During the trading session, the sectors trading high were - fast moving consumer goods up by 1.06 per cent, utilities higher by 2.70 per cent, consumer durables went up by 2.16 per cent, oil & gas increased by 1.30 per cent and power higher by 1.99 per cent. The sectors, which were trading lower were - finance down by 0.65 per cent and bankex plummeted by 0.88 per cent. (ANI)