Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equity indices remain in red, Sensex down by 71 points at afternoon trade

The Indian equity benchmark indices was trading in the red on Thursday afternoon.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-11-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 13:44 IST
Equity indices remain in red, Sensex down by 71 points at afternoon trade
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian equity benchmark indices was trading in the red on Thursday afternoon. The 30-scrip BSE Sensex opened at 43,902.24 and was trading at 44,109.29 (at 1:15 pm), down by 70.76 points or 0.16 per cent.

BSE Sensex was trading at a high of 44,230 points and low of 43,821.39 points so far in the trading session. Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 12,921.25 points (at 1:16 pm), down by 17 points or 0.13 per cent.

During the trading session, the sectors trading high were - fast moving consumer goods up by 1.06 per cent, utilities higher by 2.70 per cent, consumer durables went up by 2.16 per cent, oil & gas increased by 1.30 per cent and power higher by 1.99 per cent. The sectors, which were trading lower were - finance down by 0.65 per cent and bankex plummeted by 0.88 per cent. (ANI)

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Moody's ups FY'21 India growth forecast to (-) 10.6 pc; says stimulus to boost mfg, jobs

Moodys Investors Service on Thursday upped Indias growth forecast to - 10.6 per cent for the current fiscal, from its earlier estimate of - 11.5 per cent saying the latest stimulus prioritises manufacturing and job creation, and shifts focu...

Ind vs Aus: Rohit Sharma reaches NCA to complete rehab with eye on Test series

By Baidurjo Bhose Kept away from the limited-overs series against Australia with an eye on the four-match Test series, opener Rohit Sharma reached the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru on Thursday as he looks to complete rehabilitation ...

EMERGING MARKETS-Turkey's lira surges before likely rate hike, EMEA peers weaken

Turkeys lira strengthened on Thursday before a central bank rate decision later in the day, while most other emerging market currencies weakened as economic repercussions of the pandemic outweighed encouraging vaccine developments. The lira...

Sterling breaks winning streak before EU leaders' video call

The pound fell on Thursday against a rebounding dollar in generally cautious global markets, while pound traders waited for hints about the likelihood of the UK and European Union reaching a post-Brexit trade deal before the Dec. 31 deadlin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020