Mamaearth appoints Jayant Chauhan as Chief Technology and Product Officer

FMCG brand Mamaearth on Thursday said it has appointed Jayant Chauhan as Chief Technology and Product Officer. "In his new capacity, Chauhan will oversee the overall product strategy and engineering and will lead the product development and infrastructure teams," the company said in a statement

Mamaearth said it has exhibited disruptive growth in the last four years, and to further accelerate the scale-up, it has decided to add Chauhan to the team who brings with him over 15 years of systems and product development expertise. Varun Ghazal, Co-Founder and CEO, Mamaearth said: "...Being a digital first brand, it is critical to constantly innovate and keep pace with the technological advancement to make the consumer experience enjoyable and seamless. "The brand is at a tipping point wherein it is crucial to build a strong foundation to sustain the disruptive growth the brand envisions, and hence we brought in Jayant"

Most recently, Chauhan served as the Chief Product Officer at PolicyBazaar, the company said.