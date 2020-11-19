Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIC-NMIMS Incubation Centre's Portfolio Start-up- Protto gets funded

The Investment will enable Protto to propel its growth. Speaking on the occasion, Harshal Shah, Chief Executive Officer, AIC-NMIMS "Protto had identified the need in the market and was catering to it users with superior service and has still a long way to go by expanding its operation PAN India." Kunjan Hirpara, Founder of Protto stated "Two Wheeler Service Market is an unorganized and fragmented market, with varied cost and quality across geographies.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-11-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 17:03 IST
AIC-NMIMS Incubation Centre's Portfolio Start-up- Protto gets funded

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asphalt Autotech Private Limited (Protto) has raised a Seed stage round from a group of Angel Investors. Protto is a two wheeler service platform that provides vehicle-related services to individuals and organizations at a standard cost and quality with Pick and Drop. Protto is a portfolio startup of Atal Incubation centre - Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (AIC- NMIMS) Incubation Centre since September 2019. The Investment will enable Protto to propel its growth.

Speaking on the occasion, Harshal Shah, Chief Executive Officer, AIC-NMIMS "Protto had identified the need in the market and was catering to it users with superior service and has still a long way to go by expanding its operation PAN India." Kunjan Hirpara, Founder of Protto stated "Two Wheeler Service Market is an unorganized and fragmented market, with varied cost and quality across geographies. We solve this problem by working closely with the local workshops by training and certifying them." About Protto Founded by Kunjan Hirpara & Allan Pinto in February 2018. Mumbai based start-up connects two wheeler owners with the certified workshop in the locality to provide two wheeler related services & original spare parts. Protto leverages technology to enable users to track their service progress via app & website to deliver a transparent service experience to its users. The start up is currently working with 75 Service stations across Mumbai and Bangalore, the plan is to expand to 200 Service Stations by the end of 2021. Release in Image format - http://aic.nmims.edu/AIC%20Letter%20Head.jpg Release in PDF format - http://aic.nmims.edu/AIC%20Letter%20Head.pdf About AIC-NMIMS AIC-NMIMS Incubation Centre is launched by NMIMS (Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies) in collaboration with the NITI Aayog, Government of India. It is sector agnostic Incubator established to provide budding entrepreneurs the ecosystem to create successful and sustainable businesses. AIC NMIMS has built its own Investor Network called 25X7 network bringing together a whole host of Angel Investors and Venture Capital Funds, facilitating its portfolio startups to raise funds. For more details, visit: https://aic.nmims.edu/ Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1338814/Protto_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Next 30 years even more exciting for tech sector: Kris Gopalakrishnan

The next 30 years are going to be even more exciting for the tech sector, information technology industry veteran S Kris Gopalakrishnan said on Thursday forecasting increased outsourcing business. In spite of the Covid crisis, the IT indust...

Registration of construction workers to be done through doorstep delivery: Sisodia

Registration of construction workers for availing benefits under various Delhi government schemes will now be done through doorstep delivery, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on ThursdayIt has now been decided that registratio...

Ola to introduce e-scooter by Jan next year: Sources

Ride-hailing major Ola is foraying into electric scooter manufacturing and plans to hit the market with its first vehicle in January next year, sources said. The electric scooter, initially manufactured at a facility in the Netherlands, wil...

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks ease further from highs, oil dips on COVID-19 count

World stocks eased for the third day in a row and oil fell on Thursday, with Wall Street also eyeing a weaker open, as widening COVID-19 restrictions weighed on market sentiment. Positive news about possible vaccines had helped push the MSC...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020