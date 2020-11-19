AIC-NMIMS Incubation Centre's Portfolio Start-up- Protto gets funded

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asphalt Autotech Private Limited (Protto) has raised a Seed stage round from a group of Angel Investors. Protto is a two wheeler service platform that provides vehicle-related services to individuals and organizations at a standard cost and quality with Pick and Drop. Protto is a portfolio startup of Atal Incubation centre - Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (AIC- NMIMS) Incubation Centre since September 2019. The Investment will enable Protto to propel its growth.

Speaking on the occasion, Harshal Shah, Chief Executive Officer, AIC-NMIMS "Protto had identified the need in the market and was catering to it users with superior service and has still a long way to go by expanding its operation PAN India." Kunjan Hirpara, Founder of Protto stated "Two Wheeler Service Market is an unorganized and fragmented market, with varied cost and quality across geographies. We solve this problem by working closely with the local workshops by training and certifying them." About Protto Founded by Kunjan Hirpara & Allan Pinto in February 2018. Mumbai based start-up connects two wheeler owners with the certified workshop in the locality to provide two wheeler related services & original spare parts. Protto leverages technology to enable users to track their service progress via app & website to deliver a transparent service experience to its users. The start up is currently working with 75 Service stations across Mumbai and Bangalore, the plan is to expand to 200 Service Stations by the end of 2021. Release in Image format - http://aic.nmims.edu/AIC%20Letter%20Head.jpg Release in PDF format - http://aic.nmims.edu/AIC%20Letter%20Head.pdf About AIC-NMIMS AIC-NMIMS Incubation Centre is launched by NMIMS (Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies) in collaboration with the NITI Aayog, Government of India. It is sector agnostic Incubator established to provide budding entrepreneurs the ecosystem to create successful and sustainable businesses. AIC NMIMS has built its own Investor Network called 25X7 network bringing together a whole host of Angel Investors and Venture Capital Funds, facilitating its portfolio startups to raise funds. For more details, visit: https://aic.nmims.edu/ Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1338814/Protto_Logo.jpg PWR PWR