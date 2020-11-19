Virtual Mentors for UPSC Civil Services Aspirants

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI/India PR Distribution): KSG India's online learning program has been providing individual mentors to their students who are preparing for the UPSC Examination for the Elite Services of India. The Indian Administration Services. Thousands of the IAS Exam Aspirants across the world (there are many Indians who are not living in India but are preparing), are taking this advantage for their preparation during the era of social distancing.

Reliable and Credible Guidance Students are getting Digital Live Classes from the state of art KSG India Studio in Delhi. KSG India ensures giving fast, accurate and reliable information to all the aspirants.

Engaging method of Online Learning like never before The KSG India have an army of Active Mentors who are experts of various fields. With Online Learning live sessions these mentoring idea is making the coaching more engaging and is able to focus on each and every student.

Way Forward Preparation Planning From doubt solving to making a way forward preparation plan, KSG India's mentoring guidance is boosting the moral of the aspirants.

Motivated Mentoring During the Call mentors self-identify the mistakes of their mentees and ensure their high motivate for the best results. Of course, the student can make audio/video call to the KSG India mentors whenever they have any query.

Students Are Getting Customized Solutions Students call these dedicated active mentors as per their study time table. KSG India mentors too calls their mentees regularly for concepts clarification and to keep them on their toes. Every student has unique problems and the mentors give them customized solutions.

Practice Makes You Better Students at KSG India have been given their individual wallets to chart their own progress. Along with Live Classes and mentoring, tests are also been conducted.

Students submit their answers online for the evaluations. After the evaluation the copy is uploaded to the student's wallet. A Decade Long Experience of Online Mentoring

KSG India had started their Online Learning Program back in 2010 and this Online Mentoring experience of a decade made things easier for KSG India and for their students during the Covid-19 Pandemic situation State of Art infrastructure and Grand Team of Mentors

KSG India is one of the pioneers in bringing online education mechanism to India. KSG India had started investing the infrastructure to build an online coaching platform as early as 2008 to ensure best training to your students.", says Dr. A.R. Khan. A popularly known amongst the Civil Services aspirants as Khan Sir, is an accomplished educationist, academician, scholar, thinker and motivator Cost Effective, Convenient, Easy and Engaging Learning Method

To crack IAS Exam Thousands of students joined the convenient and cost-effective online learning and Mentoring program of KSG India. Successful Mentees:

KSG India is the best performer institute for IAS Exam KSG India is a happy Mentors of thousands of UPSC Civil Services Examination Toppers among 14 out of 20 top rankers in 2019; All top 10 Rankers in 2018; Highest GS Marks three times; 450 selections 2018 and 430 Selections in 2019;

Click here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7021kWc0rlM&t=7s And have a look to the successful mentees and get inspired to serve the nation through the elite service and crack IAS Exam with KSG India's Mentoring Programs

Surfing doesn't mean Learning Social media has also become an important source of information and this has created issues. Social media is important but should be used responsibly. One has to understand that surfing doesn't mean that you are preparing. Keeping this in mind you can try the Free Study Material by KSG India.

Short, Concise and Exam oriented study material is available on www.KsgIndia.com that too for free. Informative videos for the aspirants are also available for free at www.youtube.com/c/KhanStudyGroupKSG/videos Since 2008, the blend of powerful classroom and online courses, KSG India is committed to make many more success stories.", says Dr A. R. Khan.

