Left Menu
Development News Edition

Meghalaya and World Bank sign $120m project to improve transport sector

This operation will also support the state government's “Restart Meghalaya Mission” to revive and boost development activities affected due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 19:20 IST
Meghalaya and World Bank sign $120m project to improve transport sector
The project will improve about 300 km of strategic road segments and stand-alone bridges by using innovative, climate-resilient, and nature-based solutions. Image Credit: ANI

The Government of India, the Government of Meghalaya and the World Bank today signed a $120 million project to improve and modernise the transport sector of the state of Meghalaya. This will help Meghalaya to harness its vast growth potential for high-value agriculture and tourism. The project will improve about 300 km of strategic road segments and stand-alone bridges by using innovative, climate-resilient, and nature-based solutions. It will also support innovative solutions such as precast bridges to reduce both time and cost of construction.

Dr C. S. Mohapatra, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs said that the MITP will help Meghalaya develop reliable, climate-resilient and safe roads which is crucial for the economic development of the state and its people as economic growth of any region is closely linked to its road infrastructure.

The loan agreement was signed by Dr C S Mohapatra on behalf of the Government of India and MrHideki Mori, Operations Manager (India), World Bank on behalf of the World Bank. Whereas, the project agreement was signed by Dr Vijay Kumar D, Commissioner & Secretary (Planning) on behalf of Government of Meghalaya and MrHideki Mori, Operations Manager (India), World Bank on behalf of the World Bank.

Difficult hilly terrain and extreme climatic conditions make Meghalaya's transport challenges particularly complex. On account, today, about half of the 5,362 habitations in the state lack transport connectivity.

Mr Mori said this project will tap into Meghalaya's growth potential in two ways. Within the state, it will provide much-needed transport connectivity. It will also position Meghalaya as a major connecting hub for international trade through Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, and the Nepal Corridor.

This operation will also support the state government's "Restart Meghalaya Mission" to revive and boost development activities affected due to COVID-19 pandemic. It will help restore transport services and generate direct employment of about 8 million person-days.

The $120million loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) has a maturity of 14 years including a grace period of 6 years.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Govt will look into suggestions of banning iron-ore exports amid supply crisis: Pradhan

Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said there were supply constraints of iron ore for the steel sector and the Centre will look into suggestions to ban export of the key raw material. Representatives of the sector have been...

Winning 2022 BMC polls a pipe dream of BJP, says NCP leader

Winning the 2022 BMC elections will prove to be a pipe dream of the BJP, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik said on Thursday, a day after the saffron party exuded confidence that it will emerge victorious in the polls. NCP leader Malik made t...

Voice message purported to be of Swapna Suresh creates stir

A voice clip purported to be that of gold smuggling case key accused Swapna Suresh, now in judicial custody, alleging Central agencies were putting pressure on her to give a statement against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan created a stir i...

EU auditors: Antitrust probes too slow to curb tech giants

The EUs efforts to rein in the power of big tech companies such as Google and Facebook through antitrust investigations have taken too long, dulling their effectiveness, a report said Thursday. Legal tools available to the blocs competition...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020