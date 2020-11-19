Madhya Pradesh: Cabinet panel on tourism reconstituted

Madhya Pradesh government has reconstituted the state cabinet committee on tourism, an official said here on Thursday. The eight-member committee, called 'tourism cabinet', will be headed by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the official said.

The panel will have the principal secretary of state tourism as secretary in-charge, the official said. Members of the committee include state ministers Gopal Bhargav, Kunwar Vijay Shah, Jagdish Deora, Meena Singh Mandwe, Mahendra Singh Sisodia, and Usha Thakur.

The panel will promote tourism in Madhya Pradesh by developing infrastructure to generate employment in the sector, the official said.