Brexit trade talks suspended because of COVID-19 case

The Brexit trade negotiations have been suspended at a crucial stage because an EU negotiator has tested positive for the coronavirus. Barnier did not identify the member of the EU team who tested positive.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 19-11-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 20:18 IST
The Brexit trade negotiations have been suspended at a crucial stage because an EU negotiator has tested positive for the coronavirus. EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said that together with his UK counterpart David Frost “we have decided to suspend the negotiations at our level for a short period." He added that talks among lower ranking officials would continue.

Any suspension of talks will make it even tougher for the negotiator to clinch a deal ahead of the Jan. 1 deadline. Barnier did not identify the member of the EU team who tested positive.

