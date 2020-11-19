Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt inks pact with UNICEF-led initiative to empower youth with skills, job opportunities

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the partnership with "YuWaah" is an opportunity to help the youth live a meaningful and productive life which contributes to society and the nation. "The two biggest challenges that the country is facing right now is joblessness and COVID-19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 21:07 IST
Delhi govt inks pact with UNICEF-led initiative to empower youth with skills, job opportunities

The Delhi government's Dialogue and Development Commission and a UNICEF-initiated multi-stakeholder global platform inked a pact on Thursday to work together to empower the youth with skills and job opportunities, starting with the strengthening of Rozgaar Bazaar portal launched in July. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the partnership with "YuWaah" is an opportunity to help the youth live a meaningful and productive life which contributes to society and the nation.

"The two biggest challenges that the country is facing right now is joblessness and COVID-19. While the world waits for the COVID-19 vaccine, the problem of joblessness is not going to be solved by a simple vaccine," Sisodia said. "To address this, we need to come together through concentrated efforts, such as the collaboration we have signed between the Delhi government and YuWaah," he said.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Jasmine Shah, vice chairperson, Dialogue and Development Commission, and Dr Yasmin Ali Haque, UNICEF India Representative, in the presence of Sisodia. "Young people in India face many challenges – the opportunities are even greater. By working with and supporting its young people, India can transform its economic and social outcomes in the decades to come," Haque said.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Congress least bothered about welfare of people: Union min Kailash Chaudhary

Union minister Kailash Chaudhary on Thursday alleged that the Congress is least bothered about the welfare of people and involved only in vote-bank politics. Chaudhary was in Rajasthan to address election meetings in rural areas of the Chau...

Delhi govt ropes in teachers of its schools to be part of teams for conducting survey for COVID

The Delhi government has roped in several teachers of its schools to be part of teams conducting a door-to-door survey for COVID-19 in the national capital. Following a meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Arvind...

Sebi slaps Rs 8 lakh fine on 4 individuals for fraudulent trading activities

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday imposed a total penalty of Rs 8 lakh on four individuals for indulging in the fraudulent trading activities in the shares of Focus Industrial Resources Ltd FIRL back in 2013. A fine of Rs 2 lakh each has b...

'Double burden' for Ethiopian migrants stranded as conflict rages in Tigray

When migrant worker Lula flew home to Ethiopia after eight months in Saudi detention, she thought her ordeal was over.But instead of returning to her family in Tigray, she found herself stranded in the capital, unable to contact her parent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020