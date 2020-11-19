Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi slaps Rs 8 lakh fine on 4 individuals for fraudulent trading activities

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday imposed a total penalty of Rs 8 lakh on four individuals for indulging in the fraudulent trading activities in the shares of Focus Industrial Resources Ltd (FIRL) back in 2013.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 22:33 IST
Sebi slaps Rs 8 lakh fine on 4 individuals for fraudulent trading activities

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday imposed a total penalty of Rs 8 lakh on four individuals for indulging in the fraudulent trading activities in the shares of Focus Industrial Resources Ltd (FIRL) back in 2013. A fine of Rs 2 lakh each has been imposed on Savitri Devi Agarwal, B M Agarwal, Deepak Gupta and Mukat Behari.

An investigation was conducted by Sebi in the scrip of FIRL during the period February to July, 2013. It was found that the individuals were connected on the basis of off-market transactions and contributed in creation of artificial volume by receiving shares of FIRL and later selling them.

Further, the individuals had indulged in trades with one leg in off-market and the reverse leg in the market, which had resulted in creation of artificial volume in FIRL shares. This lead to false and misleading appearance of trading in the scrip, Sebi said. Imposing the penalties, the watchdog said that even though the monetary loss to the investors cannot be computed, any manipulation in the volume or price of the stocks caused by vested interest always erodes investor confidence in the market so that investors find themselves at the receiving end of market manipulators.

"By executing manipulative trades, as has been executed by the noticees in the instant matter, the price discovery system itself is affected. It also has an adverse impact on the fairness, integrity and transparency of the stock market," it added. The four individuals are the noticees.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Ladakh LG highlights environmental issues plaguing UT

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor LG R K Mathur on Thursday said the Union Territory is facing various environmental issues and the need for an impact assessment has come up time and again for serious consideration. The LG said the Union Territory...

France's Veran: We will win coronavirus fight but lockdown not over

France will win its battle against the coronavirus but it is a struggle which will take time, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday, warning the lockdown was not yet over.Veran said the mental health of people in France was deterio...

Rajasthan govt to give Rs 6,000 to women becoming mothers for second time

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said Rs 6,000 will be given to women becoming mothers for the second time under a new government scheme. He said the beneficiary women will get the amount directly in their bank accounts in ...

Troops move to quell protests over Bobi Wine arrest, 16 killed

Sixteen people have been killed in Uganda in army and police operations to quell protests that broke out over the arrest of presidential candidate and pop star Bobi Wine, authorities said on Thursday.Youths have been burning tyres and block...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020