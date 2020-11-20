Left Menu
U.S extends restrictions at Canada, Mexico land borders through Dec. 21

The United States said Thursday it will extend restrictions barring non-essential travel at land borders with Canada and Mexico through Dec. 21. The restrictions were first put in place in March to control the spread of COVID-19.

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2020 03:05 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 03:05 IST
The United States said Thursday it will extend restrictions barring non-essential travel at land borders with Canada and Mexico through Dec. 21.

The restrictions were first put in place in March to control the spread of COVID-19. Reuters reported Wednesday they were expected to be extended for another 30 days beyond the prior Nov. 21 expiration date. Acting Homeland Security chief Chad Wolf said on Twitter the United States is "working closely with Mexico & Canada to keep essential trade & travel open while also protecting our citizens from the virus." Canada also confirmed the extension.

