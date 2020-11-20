Left Menu
Development News Edition

Decorpot built 1500+ timeless home interior designs in a short span of time

Since its inception in 2015, one of the best interior design firms in Bangalore, Decorpot has surpassed its own goals, delivering 1500 plus interior design homes in less than a span of 5 years!

ANI | Updated: 20-11-2020 12:41 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 12:41 IST
Decorpot built 1500+ timeless home interior designs in a short span of time
Interior Designers in Bangalore - Decorpot. Image Credit: ANI

Bangalore (Karnataka) India], November 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Since its inception in 2015, one of the best interior design firms in Bangalore, Decorpot has surpassed its own goals, delivering 1500 plus interior design homes in less than a span of 5 years! Their Home interior designers in Bangalore are well-versed in making every design unique, aesthetically pleasing, and transform homes into showstoppers. Complete with an in-house production unit, automated and innovative technological advancements, and a customer-focused outlook, Decorpot is all set to fulfill the dreams and aspirations of their ever-increasing clientele.

With many spending an increased amount of time indoors over lockdown, homeowners are looking to renovate and enhance their interior spaces' decor. Decorpot uses a refined approach through materials and techniques in unexpected ways, keeping in mind their clients' interests and lifestyle. Their interior design studio has expanded exponentially, with a full-time team working on bespoke projects for clients as per their quintessential aesthetic.

Despite the new normal and the initial lockdown, Decorpot saw a consistent increase in interest in interiors, with many clients either working from home or just spending a more significant amount of time at home. The pioneers in the interior design industry are well-aware of what buyers expect and require, especially in the face of the pandemic, which has changed the way we all work. For all their next-gen clients, Decorpot has pulled out all the stops to deliver the project ahead of schedule, adhering to all quality standards and functionality. The combination of inspiring experience centres, together with their knowledgeable and friendly team led by well-versed interior designers, enables them to achieve their goals and keep them thriving.

Together with their highly qualified interior designers in Bangalore, their goal is to create a niche in affordable designer homes and redefine the landscape of interior design in Bangalore with the usage of global raw materials and finishes. Bangalore-based interior design firm Decorpot came into existence in 2015, started by a team of professionals upholding the highest standards when it comes to design and smooth, transparent running of operations to ensure customer satisfaction, the highest priority.

Decorpot delivers customized interior design solutions for Apartments, Villas, Villaments, Independent Bungalows and handles renovations too. The best among interior designers in Bangalore strive to create functional spaces without compromising the look and feel. To know more, please visit: www.decorpot.com/portfolios.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-New sponsor found for African cycling team

Swiss cycling wear maker ASSOS will be the new sponsor of Africas only team on the UCI WorldTour, whose participation was threatened by the end of a previous commercial deal, it was announced on Friday. The team, whose principal South Afric...

Hawks arrests nine suspects on Nelson Mandela Bay fraud

The Hawks Serious Corruption Offences team has arrested nine suspects on multiple charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering exceeding R56.4 million actual loss, of a potential R200 million. The suspects, aged between 30 and 65, are ...

Home appliance giant Midea inks global partnership with Mumbai city football club

NEW DELHI, Nov. 20, 2020 PRNewswire -- Midea, one of the worlds leading home appliances and air-treatment companies announced a new global partnership with Mumbai City FC. Midea becomes the Clubs official Home Appliances, White Goods HVAC ...

Gradual reduction in new cases, positivity rate points at decreasing COVID spread in Delhi: Jain

The gradual reduction in the number of new COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate is a clear indicator that the spread of the virus is decreasing in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Friday. The minister ann...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020